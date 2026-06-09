The Property Ombudsman’s view: Is AI creating resident ‘super-complaints’?

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Artificial intelligence brings real opportunities for efficiency, but it is also changing the tone, volume and complexity of the disputes arriving at the Ombudsman’s door, writes Lesley Horton, chief property ombudsman
Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future possibility or a passing headline. It is here, in inboxes and call centres, in search bars and draft emails, shaping how people seek information, make decisions and challenge poor service. Complaints are no exception.
That matters for the property sector. As AI tools become easier to access, they are influencing not only how property businesses operate, but also how complaints are drafted, framed and escalated.
For a sector already adapting to regulatory reform, rising consumer expectations and digital change, this may prove one of the most consequential developments yet.
Much of the conversation about AI with property professionals has, understandably, focused on efficiency. Automated property descriptions, AI-assisted customer service tools and data-driven marketing systems are becoming common across the industry.
At The Property Ombudsman (TPO), we too are exploring how AI might help streamline aspects of casework. Used well, the technology can save time, improve consistency and make services easier to access.
But the more interesting shift may be in consumer behaviour. Across complaint-handling settings, organisations are beginning to see more submissions that are superficially more polished, assertive and legally confident in tone. Sometimes that reflects a well-founded case, clearly expressed. Often it does not.
At TPO, we are seeing clear signs that consumer behaviour is evolving. People are more informed, more confident in asserting their rights and increasingly equipped with tools that help them organise their thoughts and present concerns clearly.
For some, especially those who face barriers to communicating, AI can be genuinely helpful. It can turn a muddled account into a coherent one. It can help people say what they mean.
Yet there are unintended consequences. What might once have been a short email outlining dissatisfaction can now arrive as a lengthy submission citing legislation and legal arguments that are not always relevant or accurate. In other words, AI can make a complaint look more formidable without necessarily making it more sound.
“One difficulty with generative AI is that it can present information with great confidence even when the advice is incomplete or lacking context”
That does not mean such complaints lack merit. Often, consumers are simply using technology to express legitimate concerns more effectively.
But it does change the work of dispute resolution. It increases the pressure on property businesses to respond carefully, and on ombudsman schemes to separate substance from style.
This is why some in the sector have begun talking about “AI-driven super-complaints”: documents generated with publicly available tools that appear highly technical and legally sophisticated but are not always accurate.
One difficulty with generative AI is that it can present information with great confidence even when the advice is incomplete or lacking context. It can also reinforce a consumer’s assumptions, particularly where prompts are framed to seek validation rather than balance. Confidence, of course, is not the same as correctness.
A recent case involving Heaven nightclub in London illustrates how quickly this can move from inconvenience to serious risk. Westminster Council received detailed objection letters, sent via an encrypted email address, which appeared to come from residents. They were later found to be false, with police saying they believed the letters had been generated using AI.
The case was not about a property transaction, but the lesson for the wider property sector is clear: as AI makes complaints easier to draft, it may also make false, exaggerated or misleading representations harder to detect at first glance.
Property disputes are rarely neat. They involve nuance, competing evidence and questions of reasonableness that cannot be resolved by automation alone.
They also provoke strong emotion. Complaints often arise in stressful situations: repairs left undone, sales delayed, tenancies breaking down, finances under strain. Many AI-assisted complaints are presented in an assertive tone, so the task of professionals is to look beyond tone to the facts, the evidence and the fairness of the outcome.
AI has the capacity to help people raise concerns more effectively, but it cannot replace clear human communication, empathy or professional judgement. Those remain the foundations of fair complaint-handling.
There is also a wider lesson for property businesses. As AI-generated complaints become more common, the quality of record-keeping, complaint procedures and written communication will come under sharper scrutiny. Businesses that rely on vague processes, inconsistent records or informal exchanges may find disputes escalating faster and resolving more slowly.
“As AI-generated complaints become more common, the quality of record-keeping, complaint procedures and written communication will come under sharper scrutiny”
The ombudsman sector is not immune to these pressures. Rising volumes and increasing complexity demand continual adaptation. At TPO, recent operational changes improved both efficiency and consistency, increasing productivity by 54% through earlier professional judgement, more focused evidence-gathering and stronger quality assurance.
These changes were not about reducing scrutiny. They were about applying expertise where it makes the greatest difference.
As our Annual Review notes, “early intervention and resolution sit alongside, rather than instead of, formal adjudication”. That distinction matters in an AI-driven environment, because successful negotiation between parties requires empathy and experience, not just a cold assessment of the written word.
Technology can support efficiency, but fairness still depends on independent human assessment and the nuances that are revealed through human contact. Ombudsman decisions require careful evaluation of evidence, proportionality and context. These are not administrative niceties; they are the essence of justice in complaint-handling.
AI will continue to influence the property sector, including the way complaints are raised and resolved. Used effectively, it can improve accessibility, streamline communication and help organisations identify issues earlier. We should recognise those benefits. But we should not confuse speed with wisdom, or confidence with robust evidence.
As the property sector adapts to housing reform and rising consumer awareness, the organisations best placed to respond will be those that invest in clear communication, good record-keeping, skilled staff and robust complaint-handling processes. In a more AI-assisted world, the basics matter more, not less.
Ultimately, fairness cannot be automated. Technology may shape the future of complaints, but trust in the housing sector will still depend on people, judgement and the steady delivery of fair outcomes.
Lesley Horton, chief property ombudsman
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