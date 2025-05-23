The proposed changes to EPCs are doomed to fail

With two major consultations on reforming EPCs earlier this year, Anna Moore, chief executive of retrofit specialist Domna, explains why the current approach misses a once-in-a-generation opportunity #UKhousing

For years, the inaccurate, and at times, totally corrupt, proxy for measuring homes’ environmental performance was politely ignored.

Thanks to EPCs, we know precisely where millions of people are living in cold, damp homes. But what most people don’t realise is that over two million homes rated ‘efficient’ on paper are actually nowhere near it.

What’s changed in 20 years? When EPCs were introduced in 2007, there was no Paris Agreement, no legal net-zero commitments and utility bills were far from a concern. One thankful consistency has been current energy secretary Ed Miliband’s cabinet position as minister for common sense when it comes to decarbonisation.

As fuel prices rocketed and net-zero commitments loomed, energy performance became a priority. According to online estate agent Rightmove, UK households are spending more than £9bn a year on wasted energy – money that could be spent more productively.

Knowing that it needs to do something, the government has announced a long-overdue reform of the EPC regime, the first serious attempt since its introduction. Getting it right could have a far-reaching impact on health, poverty and our environment.

The proposed changes to EPCs are a step forward, but they are no panacea. The consultation on EPC methodology prioritises things that will have little impact, and punts on straightforward changes that could be game changers.

“The key to better assumptions is having access to smart-meter data, or at the very least, the richer datasets that sit behind EPCs already, which are not publicly available”

First, the consultation suggests introducing multiple metrics (fabric performance, heating-system efficiency, smart readiness and energy cost). Fine – but most of these are already captured by EPCs today. While headline-grabbing studies flag error rates on EPCs of more than 60%, this includes technical errors such as uploading the EPC to the database twice.

Second, the consultation proposes replacing something called the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) with a new Home Energy Model (HEM), as well as more frequent updates, particularly for rental properties. This is welcome in principle.

The government already has a poor track record around this kind of modelling, and HEM doesn’t address the critical flaws. This sounds technical, but it matters, because if the models are wrong, all the legislation built upon them will fail.

The key to better assumptions is having access to smart-meter data, or at the very least, the richer datasets that sit behind EPCs already, which are not publicly available. The consultation makes vague reference to “exploring” integration with smart meters. We need this now.