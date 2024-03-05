The provision of later-living housing is in urgent need of reform

Unfortunately, without better solutions that motivate our elders to move, there is a locked layer in our housing stock that dampens market liquidity, pushes up prices and misses the opportunity. Given the rate that society is ageing, we must act now.

I see this trend as an opportunity, not least as our town centres re-imagine themselves in a post-coronavirus world. It’s time for a big conversation on how we build liveable urban neighbourhoods that cater to the needs and wants of all generations.

As well as living in a more appropriate home, Retirement Villages Group’s (RVG) latest research has found that almost a third (31%) of over 65s want to move to better-connected areas in future, with almost five million baby boomers set to move back to towns and cities by 2033.

As a society, we’re living longer than ever before. This means more people deciding how they want to spend their later years. Inevitably, for most people, where they currently live may not be suitable as lifestyle and needs change.

At RVG, we’re calling on the government’s Older People’s Housing Taskforce (which is due to report in May), local councils and the wider industry to help drive reform in three key areas.

First, we need a top-down approach to later-living housing provision. I believe that the planning system needs urgent reform through top-down measures and delivery targets from central government that support the delivery of retirement housing and the needs of our ageing population. The current approach at a local level is inconsistent, with most local authorities having no plan to deal with their ageing community.

“We need action to turbo charge delivery of health, housing and social care strategies for older people”

We’re also encouraging the Older People’s Housing Taskforce to look at how we can better distinguish between general market residential, sheltered retirement housing and integrated retirement communities (IRCs) – the latter of which provide significantly more in terms of service offering and amenity. We need to ensure the delivery of integrated retirement communities or ‘housing with care’ schemes are supported in planning policy and able to compete on a level playing field with market residential developers seeking to maximise saleable space.

The cost involved in delivering comprehensive amenities, often 10% to 15% by area, should be factored into policy to ensure those that deliver the right solutions are not put at a disadvantage by the planning system, as they are today.

We’ve seen plenty of rhetoric in recent years, but the government’s track record of delivery in this area remains inadequate. We need action to turbo charge delivery of health, housing and social care strategies for older people.

Second, create better incentives for people and places to embrace age-appropriate housing. There is a need for concrete fiscal policy to support older people who want to ‘downsize’. It’s an easy win to motivate this emotionally charged decision and, in turn, free up family homes without being penalised by the tax system.