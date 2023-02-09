The PRS crisis and what to do about it

If buy-to-let landlords sell up, will the homes go to owner-occupiers, new PRS landlords – or short-term holiday lets? (picture: Alamy)

If buy-to-let landlords sell up, will the homes go to owner-occupiers, new PRS landlords – or short-term holiday lets? (picture: Alamy)

What matters, as MPs on the all-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee point out in a report published today, is who buys the homes that landlords are selling.

One or more of those reasons will be quoted in every article about landlords selling up – but, although there may be an element of truth to some of them, few will stop to point out that the buy-to-let party has lasted for years. I don’t remember many landlords cutting their rents when mortgage rates fell to record lows after 2009 or complaining about the capital gains they’ve made since.

All of them are one more nail in the coffin of buy-to-let.

All of these are reasons there will be an exodus of landlords and homes from the private rented sector – if you believe what you read in certain newspapers.

Properties sold to another private landlord, or perhaps to a local authority or a social landlord, are still available for rent. Those sold into owner-occupation will reduce demand for rentals if the new owner was previously a renter.

The really damaging destination is when homes for rent are sold, or converted, into short-term holiday lets.

That’s a powerful reminder that reforming the private rented sector is about much more than ‘greedy landlords’ or a ‘war on buy-to-let’ and that any new system has to balance different interests and demand from different groups for decent homes to rent.

Section 21 is understandably at the forefront of the minds of many, since no-fault evictions are (depending on your point of view) a symbol of an unfair system rigged in favour of landlords or a vital tool for landlords to regain their property from tenants who do not pay their rent.

“Although it is taking its time about actually doing it, the government has promised to abolish Section 21”

Although it is taking its time about actually doing it, the government has promised to abolish Section 21. It is balancing the interests of landlords and tenants by introducing new grounds for possession under Section 8.

The MPs on the committee, which has a Labour chair but a Conservative majority, come out unequivocally in favour of scrapping Section 21, arguing that “the blight of unfair eviction and insecurity of tenure experienced by too many tenants can only be remedied by its repeal”.

However, they say that proposals in the white paper for new grounds for possession by landlords who want to sell their property or move themselves or close family members into “could be too easily exploited by bad landlords and become a backdoor to ‘no fault’ evictions”.

The MPs recommend doubling the period after the start of the tenancy before landlords can use them and the period after they are used before landlords can market or re-let the property.

Whether those changes will be enough to prevent abuse remains to be seen, but what happened in Ireland and what seems to be happening in Scotland after similar measures were introduced suggests that the government should listen.

However, landlords’ resistance to reform is also informed by their experiences of pressures on the courts that will only increase as proposed new grounds for persistent rent arrears and anti-social behaviour come into force alongside those for sales and occupation.