Social housing provides an opportunity to support communities where they are, writes Kate Christie, business manager at Lintel Trust #UKhousing

The public sector and suppliers can work in partnership to support communities #UKhousing

However, at Lintel Trust, we still frequently see missed opportunities to make effective use of community benefits for addressing local issues and revitalising communities, which is crucial during challenging economic times. Social landlords often face challenges in determining the appropriate level of community benefits based on the work or services being procured.

One of the best ways we can unlock the potential of communities is by recognising the importance of social housing and the wider benefits it can bring if suppliers and the public sector work in harmony.

The sector faces challenges, especially after Scotland’s housing budget was cut. However, despite financial constraints and housing targets for 2040, we remain committed to supporting our partners to deliver and maintain quality homes.

Passionate workers in Scotland’s social housing industry have a critical role to play in combatting the country’s housing crisis, but providing affordable homes is only part of the equation.

This is not because smaller organisations lack awareness of local needs, those responsible for procurement are typically well-connected within their communities, offering vital insights, but dedicating funds to community needs can be a complex issue.

We’re supporting social landlords and appointed companies to navigate such issues through our social value advisory service, which aids SMEs and micro-businesses in developing impactful community strategies.

It provides strategy development, activity reviews and a monitoring platform to ensure meaningful, proportional community benefits. This is crucial for addressing local needs amidst financial constraints, enhancing the sustainability of community benefits in the housing sector.

What we are currently seeing is that social housing budgets are facing significant strain from reduced government funding, rising material costs and ambitious net zero targets. “Those responsible for procurement are typically well-connected within their communities, offering vital insights, but dedicating funds to community needs can be a complex issue”