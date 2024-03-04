The public sector and suppliers can work in partnership to support communities

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Social housing provides an opportunity to support communities where they are, writes Kate Christie, business manager at Lintel Trust
Passionate workers in Scotland’s social housing industry have a critical role to play in combatting the country’s housing crisis, but providing affordable homes is only part of the equation.
The sector faces challenges, especially after Scotland’s housing budget was cut. However, despite financial constraints and housing targets for 2040, we remain committed to supporting our partners to deliver and maintain quality homes.
One of the best ways we can unlock the potential of communities is by recognising the importance of social housing and the wider benefits it can bring if suppliers and the public sector work in harmony.
However, at Lintel Trust, we still frequently see missed opportunities to make effective use of community benefits for addressing local issues and revitalising communities, which is crucial during challenging economic times. Social landlords often face challenges in determining the appropriate level of community benefits based on the work or services being procured.
This is not because smaller organisations lack awareness of local needs, those responsible for procurement are typically well-connected within their communities, offering vital insights, but dedicating funds to community needs can be a complex issue.
We’re supporting social landlords and appointed companies to navigate such issues through our social value advisory service, which aids SMEs and micro-businesses in developing impactful community strategies.
It provides strategy development, activity reviews and a monitoring platform to ensure meaningful, proportional community benefits. This is crucial for addressing local needs amidst financial constraints, enhancing the sustainability of community benefits in the housing sector.
What we are currently seeing is that social housing budgets are facing significant strain from reduced government funding, rising material costs and ambitious net zero targets.
“Those responsible for procurement are typically well-connected within their communities, offering vital insights, but dedicating funds to community needs can be a complex issue”
This means there is a greater emphasis for social landlords and developers to proactively consider the needs of communities right from the inception of a project, instead of relying on assumptions, allowing community benefit possibilities to be factored early in the procurement process.
Effective consultation and engagement can not only foster a sense of ownership and support among residents, it can also pave the way for innovative approaches like creating community wishlists.
Such initiatives enable those working in the social housing industry to gain crucial insights into the community’s pressing local issues, allowing the exploration of financial and non-financial resources to address them.
However, social landlords must also take into consideration that benefits requested are financially reasonable and relevant to the local community.
A prime example of this is Warmworks’ pop-up sessions, which teach people about energy efficiency and offer bill-saving tips. It showcases housing pushing past bricks and mortar to equip communities with knowledge that can save them money and improve their lives in the long term.
Through the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s Community Benefit Fund (CBF), which is a partnership created in juncture with Lintel Trust, we’ve been able to realise the full potential of community benefits from business surpluses.
In its seventh year, the CBF has helped community groups and projects across Scotland to the tune of £1.9m, tackling social isolation, poverty, employability and environmental improvements.
So far, the initiative has created over £4.1m in wider social value – with HACT metrics used to quantify how projects have impacted the wellbeing of communities and the individuals within them.
“The potential is vast, but it can only work when the public sector and suppliers work in sync”
The fund significantly expanded South Ayrshire Council’s Holiday Hunger programme, delivering 11,000 meals to children over five years and influencing the Scottish government’s decision to introduce holiday hunger funding in Scotland’s most deprived areas.
Additionally, Paisley Housing Association used the fund to bridge the digital divide for 677 residents, enhancing skills in energy management, healthcare, job searching and digital literacy.
I’ve seen the transformational impact of funds such as the CBF and have seen how both the CBF and the effective use of the community benefit clause can be used to provide not only important community facilities, but also to educate communities so that they can up-skill and find themselves meaningful work through education.
The potential is vast, but it can only work when the public sector and suppliers work in sync to proactively address the needs of their communities from the get-go.
Related stories