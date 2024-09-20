The quickest way for the country to grow is to invest in skills, not services

Across all sectors, the skills shortage is having an impact; according to the most recent government data, skills shortages now account for 36% of all job vacancies in the UK. Yet, astonishingly, while the percentage of staff not fully proficient in their role rose, the percentage of trained staff dropped, suggesting an increase in training isn’t being used to tackle the skills shortage.

The housing sector is already navigating significant changes, with the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 requiring every housing professional to hold a Level 4 or 5 qualification, alongside the chancellor’s ambitious target of building 1.5 million homes over the next five years.

In this context, an increased focus on training is not just essential, it is urgent. If training provision is to be aligned with the needs of the economy, housing stands out as a critical area in Labour’s growth strategy.