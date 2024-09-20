The quickest way for the country to grow is to invest in skills, not services

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Sara Roberts, senior operating officer at Kingdom Academy, explores the potential impact of Skills England on the housing sector and the critical role of training and upskilling
The recent announcement of the launch of Skills England has sparked anticipation about how the next five years will shape training and development across the UK.
Skills England aims to provide strategic oversight of the post-16 skills system. It seeks to unite central and local government, businesses, training providers and unions to address the nation’s pressing skills shortage and dismantle barriers to opportunity.
Across all sectors, the skills shortage is having an impact; according to the most recent government data, skills shortages now account for 36% of all job vacancies in the UK. Yet, astonishingly, while the percentage of staff not fully proficient in their role rose, the percentage of trained staff dropped, suggesting an increase in training isn’t being used to tackle the skills shortage.
The housing sector is already navigating significant changes, with the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 requiring every housing professional to hold a Level 4 or 5 qualification, alongside the chancellor’s ambitious target of building 1.5 million homes over the next five years.
In this context, an increased focus on training is not just essential, it is urgent. If training provision is to be aligned with the needs of the economy, housing stands out as a critical area in Labour’s growth strategy.
“The push to build more social homes will require not only more builders, electricians and plumbers, but also more housing officers, who will need to be properly trained and professionalised”
The formation of a housing taskforce aimed at unlocking the 300,000 stalled housing projects by cutting through red tape and streamlining bureaucracy, and led by Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, underscores the sector’s readiness for rapid advancement.
However, the primary hurdle remains the widespread shortage of skilled professionals across the board. The push to build more social homes will require not only more builders, electricians and plumbers, but also more housing officers, who will need to be properly trained and professionalised in line with the social housing act.
While the specifics of how Skills England will tackle the severe skills shortage in the housing sector are still unclear, there is optimism that it will introduce greater flexibility in how sectors choose to fund training. With the Apprenticeship Levy being reformed and replaced with the Growth and Skills Levy, there is an opportunity to truly support the housing industry and enable choice for employers and employees alike.
For housing professionals who have been in their roles for decades, upskilling will ensure they possess the up-to-date knowledge required to navigate the evolving housing landscape, particularly as tenant rights and regulations continue to develop.
Skills England is expected to bring much-needed structure to the professionalisation agenda, driving investment and opportunity within the sector. A well-organised Skills England could clarify the route to professionalisation for businesses, housing associations, charities and landlords in an increasingly complex environment.
Furthermore, the hope is that the skills budget will remain adaptable, ready to meet the changing needs of the sector as it strives to attract and retain skilled staff.
“For those looking to enter the housing industry, a clear and structured approach to industry-specific learning could be the difference between a successful implementation of Skills England and one that falls short of expectations”
For those looking to enter the housing industry, a clear and structured approach to industry-specific learning could be the difference between a successful implementation of Skills England and one that falls short of expectations.
By focusing on ensuring that individuals are thoroughly trained for specific roles, people may feel more confident in their job readiness, knowing how to apply their skills effectively. This could help position the housing sector as a field that supports career progression and encourages long-term commitment.
Arguably, the housing sector stands to gain significantly from the changes brought by Skills England. Beyond the mandated professionalisation, there is hope that housing associations will be motivated to go further in upskilling their staff, as some are already doing with courses in IT and communication. A stronger emphasis on qualifications could also make the sector more attractive to new talent.
We welcome the commitment to prioritising skills as a driver of economic growth. While infrastructural changes can take decades, investing in people and upskilling the next generation of housing professionals offer a much faster route to positive change.
This approach will help fill vacancies, ensure housing becomes more professionalised and ultimately contribute to a more robust sector.
Sara Roberts, senior operating officer, Kingdom Academy
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