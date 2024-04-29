The race to reach retrofitting targets – but who gets left behind?

Although the investment in retrofitting a property might pay for itself over the longer term in the reduction of bills to tenants, landlords will need to make significant capital outlays – and the link between these improvements and increased rents is not always obvious. Landlords are also facing competing pressures such as fire safety, the need for new homes, and dealing with damp and mould issues.

“Although the investment in retrofitting a property might pay for itself over the longer term in the reduction of bills to tenants, landlords will need to make significant capital outlays”

Pockets of money are available from the government to help but are quite targeted, such as the recently announced £75m allocated to councils and housing associations from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) for insulation, heat pumps and double glazing in up to 8,800 social homes.

These SHDF funding pots that local authorities and social housing providers can apply for tend to be time-limited, leading to a rush to market with everyone competing against each other for scarce resources in a ‘famine-feast’ approach.

Our sector needs to work with the industry by building up a pipeline of works based on reliable data about the housing stock and performance of measures. That will give the industry confidence to invest in product research and development and the right skills to ultimately increase capacity, reduce costs and improve the efficiency of measures over the mid to longer term.

The environmental, social and governance policy in our frameworks highlights the importance of upskilling the existing workforce, ensuring they understand how to use new technology when retrofitting.