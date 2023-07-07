The real housing crisis is already here

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We cannot afford to sit back and let the London housing crisis continue unabated, says Ahsan Khan as he talks through Waltham Forest’s plan to build more genuinely affordable homes for residents of the borough
It will come as no surprise that housing across London has reached crisis point. Communities are being broken up as younger generations, who call the capital home, are forced to move far away.
All of this has a big impact, the system of informal care once offered by families is breaking down, unable to be sustained over long distances.
To give you some idea of the problem, look at the data in my borough of Waltham Forest. In 1997, the average property was 3.7 times the typical local wage, about average for England and Wales.
Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that last year this figure had risen to 16.5 times – more than double that of the rest of the country, which is eight times.
“Social housing was flogged off with little or no thought of what would replace it. Today, you need only look at the empty inner-city classrooms to see the effect”
In 2010, the average property in Waltham Forest cost £220,000. In March this year, that had risen to £508,474. Rents too have soared in that time.
Even if the dire predictions of a housing price crash were to come true, the cost of an average property to buy would still be far out of the reach of the average local family.
How has this scandal – and it is a national scandal – come to pass? Make no mistake, it has been a slow-motion disaster 40 years in the making.
The dogmatic and short-term policy, so redolent of that period, saw social housing flogged off with little or no thought of what would replace it. Today, you need only look at the empty inner-city classrooms to see the effect.
And what of those who, after years of sacrifice and commitment, managed to get a foot on the housing ladder – only to see the dream of homeownership descend into an entirely avoidable nightmare of rising interest rates. Nationwide, the country’s biggest mortgage provider, said back in January that the average Londoner with a mortgage was paying up to 75% of their wages on keeping their home. What will that be over the coming months?
We also have the scandalous situation where the UK has a backlog of 4.3 million homes that are missing from the national housing market – for the simple reason, they were never built. This housing deficit would take at least half a century to fill even if the government’s now scrapped target to build 300,000 homes a year had ever been reached.
Without a doubt, the absence of leadership by the government has taken its toll, exacerbating this crisis situation.
“Waltham Forest is determined to set the standards for other councils to follow, so collectively we can help alleviate a situation which is currently spiralling out of control”
Once again, it has been up to local councils to fill the gap left by central government inaction. Although it is not the whole solution.
While Waltham Forest achieved the highest proportion (35%) of affordable housing of any borough in London between 2011 to 2022, we know that in reality many of these homes aren’t actually affordable to a lot of people.
Last year, we built the second highest number of council homes of any local authority with 190, but the low figures across London reveal just how few council homes are being built and how the housing crisis is only getting worse without drastic and immediate action.
What I’m more proud of is that as a result of housing development in Waltham Forest, we have secured safe, secure and high-quality homes for 1,500 households on the council’s waiting list over the past 10 years. Many of these residents had been waiting many years to be housed. That’s thousands of people that we’ve found homes for, allowing them to build stable environments for families in Waltham Forest.
While we know many Londoners are in temporary accommodation, over the past three years we’ve seen our numbers of people living this way fall by over a third.
But despite these successes, we know we need to do more. Waltham Forest is determined to set the standards for other councils to follow, so collectively we can help alleviate a situation which is currently spiralling out of control.
That’s why we set up an independent housing commission to look at what more we can do by examining how we address the problems you face.
The commission is made up of housing sector experts who have been able to add expertise and experience to what’s needed and have gone beyond the headline data to figure out how to maximise the delivery of genuinely affordable homes across our borough.
In reaching their conclusions, members of the commission heard from residents in all sorts of housing difficulty, including young families, those in temporary accommodation, and those facing massive rent rises. All told around 100 residents, people from all walks of life, particularly those who are struggling to get homes, were interviewed.
It was clear from residents right across the borough, they chose to live in Waltham Forest because of family ties and existing community networks, and a key challenge they identified is the lack of family-sized housing.
The commission has suggested a series of recommendations to provide practical and realistic interventions that can make a difference based on the powers, resources and expertise available to the council and our partners.
“But there is no point just creating soulless estates with increased housebuilding, we need to create infrastructure improvements alongside it”
Its conclusions are that Waltham Forest should look to harness the momentum from the past 10 years to respond to the pressures councils are facing in delivering more affordable homes to ensure that the borough continues to provide housing for our most vulnerable residents.
The final version of the commission’s report is being presented to our cabinet this week and we will publish our full response, which will outline how we will act on its recommendations, this autumn.
We must never lose sight of the fact London needs more homes and while the government has scrapped housing targets we intend on doing all we can to tackle the housing crisis on a local level.
And of course, more housing has knock-on benefits for all local economies – with jobs, growth and improved infrastructure. Our capital investment strategy sets out an ambitious £533m investment plans for our communities over the next five years. This investment will create more than 1,100 local jobs and 260 apprenticeships.
But there is no point just creating soulless estates with increased housebuilding, we need to create infrastructure improvements alongside it.
To this end, Waltham Forest and our partners has been working on a dazzling array of projects, the Walthamstow Wetlands, Lea Bridge station, the renovation of Soho Theatre, even a new public space in Fellowship Square.
These achievements are part of the reason we were awarded the most infrastructure investment of any London borough in the government’s Levelling Up Fund. This funding will be used to bring upgrades to Leyton Station, Walthamstow Town Centre, Chingford Mount and Highams Park.
We cannot afford to sit back and let the London housing crisis continue unabated, and Waltham Forest has set out its stall to listen, learn and act in its determination to build more genuinely affordable homes for our residents.
Make no mistake, the challenge is massive, but the housing commission has given us some exciting innovative ideas that we will be publishing in the autumn and which will shape our strategic thinking to ensure our communities not only thrive but prosper for many years to come.
Watch this space.
Ahsan Khan, deputy leader, London Borough of Waltham Forest
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