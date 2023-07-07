The real housing crisis is already here

A CGI of the Priory Court scheme that is being developed by Sixty Bricks, which is owned by Waltham Forest Council

A CGI of the Priory Court scheme that is being developed by Sixty Bricks, which is owned by Waltham Forest Council

We cannot afford to sit back and let the London housing crisis continue unabated, says Ahsan Khan as he talks through Waltham Forest’s plan to build more genuinely affordable homes for residents of the borough #UKhousing

How has this scandal – and it is a national scandal – come to pass? Make no mistake, it has been a slow-motion disaster 40 years in the making.

Even if the dire predictions of a housing price crash were to come true, the cost of an average property to buy would still be far out of the reach of the average local family.

In 2010, the average property in Waltham Forest cost £220,000. In March this year, that had risen to £508,474. Rents too have soared in that time.

“Social housing was flogged off with little or no thought of what would replace it. Today, you need only look at the empty inner-city classrooms to see the effect”

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that last year this figure had risen to 16.5 times – more than double that of the rest of the country, which is eight times.

To give you some idea of the problem, look at the data in my borough of Waltham Forest. In 1997, the average property was 3.7 times the typical local wage, about average for England and Wales.

All of this has a big impact, the system of informal care once offered by families is breaking down, unable to be sustained over long distances.

It will come as no surprise that housing across London has reached crisis point. Communities are being broken up as younger generations, who call the capital home, are forced to move far away.

The dogmatic and short-term policy, so redolent of that period, saw social housing flogged off with little or no thought of what would replace it. Today, you need only look at the empty inner-city classrooms to see the effect.

And what of those who, after years of sacrifice and commitment, managed to get a foot on the housing ladder – only to see the dream of homeownership descend into an entirely avoidable nightmare of rising interest rates. Nationwide, the country’s biggest mortgage provider, said back in January that the average Londoner with a mortgage was paying up to 75% of their wages on keeping their home. What will that be over the coming months?

We also have the scandalous situation where the UK has a backlog of 4.3 million homes that are missing from the national housing market – for the simple reason, they were never built. This housing deficit would take at least half a century to fill even if the government’s now scrapped target to build 300,000 homes a year had ever been reached.

Without a doubt, the absence of leadership by the government has taken its toll, exacerbating this crisis situation.

“Waltham Forest is determined to set the standards for other councils to follow, so collectively we can help alleviate a situation which is currently spiralling out of control”

Once again, it has been up to local councils to fill the gap left by central government inaction. Although it is not the whole solution.

While Waltham Forest achieved the highest proportion (35%) of affordable housing of any borough in London between 2011 to 2022, we know that in reality many of these homes aren’t actually affordable to a lot of people.

Last year, we built the second highest number of council homes of any local authority with 190, but the low figures across London reveal just how few council homes are being built and how the housing crisis is only getting worse without drastic and immediate action.

What I’m more proud of is that as a result of housing development in Waltham Forest, we have secured safe, secure and high-quality homes for 1,500 households on the council’s waiting list over the past 10 years. Many of these residents had been waiting many years to be housed. That’s thousands of people that we’ve found homes for, allowing them to build stable environments for families in Waltham Forest.

While we know many Londoners are in temporary accommodation, over the past three years we’ve seen our numbers of people living this way fall by over a third.

But despite these successes, we know we need to do more. Waltham Forest is determined to set the standards for other councils to follow, so collectively we can help alleviate a situation which is currently spiralling out of control.