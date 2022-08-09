The record rise in no-fault evictions shows why we need to deliver rental reform speedily and carefully to prevent homelessness

Rent reform needs to be done quickly, says @RiversideLeeKB from @RiversideUK. But it must also avoid unintended consequences that could create or prolong homelessness #UKhousing

What is less clear is whether we are seeing the consequences of the COVID-related hiatus on evictions, or whether this is in response from landlords concerned about the upcoming changes due in the Renters’ Reform Bill, a piece of legislation we very much welcome.

In total, 6,400 households across England were judged to be at risk of homelessness after receiving a Section 21 eviction notice from their landlord between January and March 2022.

New government statistics show that the number of people calling on councils to prevent them from falling into homelessness after receiving a ‘no-fault’ eviction notice has hit record levels.

As former housing secretary Michael Gove has said, too many renters are living with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them.

The inappropriate use of Section 21 by unscrupulous landlords has been a driver of homelessness.

The Renters’ Reform Bill should deliver more longer-term tenancies, allowing people to become rooted within a community, develop a sense of belonging, and have the stability required to thrive and make positive change in their lives.

However, while rental reform needs to be enacted speedily, it also needs to be managed carefully to ensure that it doesn’t create or prolong homelessness for people.

While working with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on the development of this white paper, we identified a number of risks from the proposed legislation.

While we supported the move to end no-fault evictions, we advocated for changes to the legal processes, and reform to the court system, to ensure that supported housing was able to continue to function.

“All too often, providers can be guilty of using the threat of eviction to coerce people into engaging with them”

The removal of Section 21 potentially posed a problem with housing supply if landlords believed the risk of renting to people with experience of homelessness was too high without a guaranteed way to evict.

Had the change to legislation made it more difficult to move people on when they’re ready to leave supported housing, it could have resulted in homelessness services reaching capacity and meant services being unable to offer support to new people affected by homelessness.

It could also have led to people experiencing homelessness being forced into less secure forms of tenure – a bad outcome for customers.

So, it was great to see the grounds for possession revised specifically with supported housing in mind to address four particular issues: the short-term nature of the accommodation; the fact that a person’s support needs can change, resulting in the service no longer being right for them; the loss of funding for their support; and when the tenant is not engaging in support.