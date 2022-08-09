The record rise in no-fault evictions shows why we need to deliver rental reform speedily and carefully to prevent homelessness

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Rent reform needs to be done quickly, says Lee Buss-Blair. But it must also avoid unintended consequences that could create or prolong homelessness
New government statistics show that the number of people calling on councils to prevent them from falling into homelessness after receiving a ‘no-fault’ eviction notice has hit record levels.
In total, 6,400 households across England were judged to be at risk of homelessness after receiving a Section 21 eviction notice from their landlord between January and March 2022.
The upsurge in no-fault evictions is extremely concerning.
What is less clear is whether we are seeing the consequences of the COVID-related hiatus on evictions, or whether this is in response from landlords concerned about the upcoming changes due in the Renters’ Reform Bill, a piece of legislation we very much welcome.
As former housing secretary Michael Gove has said, too many renters are living with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them.
The inappropriate use of Section 21 by unscrupulous landlords has been a driver of homelessness.
The Renters’ Reform Bill should deliver more longer-term tenancies, allowing people to become rooted within a community, develop a sense of belonging, and have the stability required to thrive and make positive change in their lives.
However, while rental reform needs to be enacted speedily, it also needs to be managed carefully to ensure that it doesn’t create or prolong homelessness for people.
While working with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on the development of this white paper, we identified a number of risks from the proposed legislation.
While we supported the move to end no-fault evictions, we advocated for changes to the legal processes, and reform to the court system, to ensure that supported housing was able to continue to function.
“All too often, providers can be guilty of using the threat of eviction to coerce people into engaging with them”
The removal of Section 21 potentially posed a problem with housing supply if landlords believed the risk of renting to people with experience of homelessness was too high without a guaranteed way to evict.
Had the change to legislation made it more difficult to move people on when they’re ready to leave supported housing, it could have resulted in homelessness services reaching capacity and meant services being unable to offer support to new people affected by homelessness.
It could also have led to people experiencing homelessness being forced into less secure forms of tenure – a bad outcome for customers.
So, it was great to see the grounds for possession revised specifically with supported housing in mind to address four particular issues: the short-term nature of the accommodation; the fact that a person’s support needs can change, resulting in the service no longer being right for them; the loss of funding for their support; and when the tenant is not engaging in support.
Three of these four grounds for possession are now mandatory, with the exception of non-engagement where there is “particular scope for differing views between parties”, an area of judicial discretion that we also welcome.
All too often, providers can be guilty of using the threat of eviction to coerce people into engaging with them.
Coerced change can never be as sustainable as chosen change.
In supported housing, Section 21s have been used to end tenancies too often when people fail to engage in support in a way the provider thinks they should.
The onus of responsibility for engagement sits not with the customer, but rather with providers of supported housing to ensure we are engaging in a way that is right for that person, and eviction for non-engagement should be a last resort to be avoided at all costs.
But there are other, non-supported housing specific aspects that have the potential to have a positive impact on people experiencing homelessness.
One aspect that should have a positive impact for our customers moving on is the move to prevent private landlords from refusing a tenant on the basis of being in receipt of benefits.
“Legislating so that landlords cannot unreasonably refuse a request for pets is one of my favourite aspects of the Renters’ Reform Bill”
Too often this becomes a barrier for people who are ready to move on from supported housing into the private rented sector.
Legislating so that landlords cannot unreasonably refuse a request for pets is one of my favourite aspects of the Renters’ Reform bill.
Riverside is a member of the Dog Champions Scheme, and we pride ourselves on having no blanket bans on pet ownership.
Pets can be a great source of comfort, and an active contributor to people’s emotional well-being. And for people experiencing periods of sleeping rough, pets can sometimes be the only positive relationship they have, as well as providing a much-needed sense of security.
By implementing these reforms mindful of the unintended consequences that may arise, we can help people to live with more housing security, help prevent first-time homelessness, and prevent the revolving door of homelessness from arising after someone moves on from supported housing.
Now most of the creases have been ironed out, we hope the Renters’ Reform Bill proceeds speedily through parliament when the house returns from summer recess in September.
Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations and veterans lead, Riverside
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly tenancy management newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories