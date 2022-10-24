The rent cap could result in a net loss of more than £1bn for housing providers and have severe knock-on consequences

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The proposed rent cap could wipe out up to £1.2bn for housing associations and £700m for councils against expected income. This will have consequences for decarbonisation, development and the cost of new finance, explain Abigail Davies and Steve Partridge
Social housing providers have for some time been expecting to set 2023-24 rent increases below inflation, but the consultation on a mandatory cap has still caused great concern.
Savills has worked with providers and professional bodies to explore the potential effects of a below-inflation ceiling on rent increases. We have also examined possible approaches to mitigate these impacts. Here are some of our key findings.
Caps of 3%, 5% or 7% for one or two years will affect long-term business plans and mean that providers will be much more constrained in what they can afford to do.
The key issue is not reduction in income against what providers had previously assumed. It’s the blanket constraint on their ability to increase income to offset rising costs.
We anticipate a net loss of resources of £300 to £700m for local authorities and £400m to £1.2bn for housing associations in 2023/24. This is equivalent to 3% to 9% of all operating costs.
We also foresee the long-term financial performance of existing homes weakening, taking capacity out of business plans over the longer term.
A one-year cap at 5% increases the share of stock delivering poor or marginal performance over 30 years to about 33% (that’s 186,000 additional homes requiring options appraisal).
The knock-on consequences arising from this are severe.
Housing providers will face difficult choices about how to allocate revenue and capital spending to housing management, repairs and maintenance, net zero-carbon, building safety, new development, neighbourhood improvements etc.
We expect to see housing providers scaling back long-term investment programmes.
Our 2020 decarbonisation study for the National Housing Federation indicated a cost of £35.8bn for homes to achieve Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2030 and then replace gas heating with heat pumps between 2030 and 2050.
The sector already needed policy and funding support to deploy this expenditure and deliver a viable level of interest cover. Further pressure on business plans pushes zero-carbon capacity further out, and the financial savings for tenants are delayed.
Some providers will be able to meet statutory requirements only, with a weakened response to the building safety agenda.
With a strong current focus on service quality and customer satisfaction, avoiding negative impacts here will be a priority for all housing providers when business planning.
For local authority landlords, any savings to offset effects of a cap could bite hard into service delivery. Rents are often still below target. Most deliver little development and so can’t find significant savings here. And due to the way the Housing Revenue Account model works to balance expenditure, a drop in income because of a rent cap will mean cuts to operational spending, directly affecting customer services through repairs and maintenance, as well as other areas.
Should loan security valuations fall, more properties could be required as security or alternatively other collateral must be provided. This reduces the capacity of housing providers to support debt. Savills assessed that a 3% or 5% cap leads to reduced existing use (EUV-SH) values in most areas. Social housing valued at market value (MV-STT) will see a reduction in value if providers cut back hard on stock expenditure and vacant possession values drop.
Pressure on interest cover, and therefore on housing providers’ ability to service debt, is a major concern. Our global projections show that the rent increase cap significantly weakens interest cover, and that it will not be possible for housing providers to continue with the planned trajectory of delivery while also complying with EBITDA-MRI covenants.
“Setting the cap at the highest possible level would give housing providers discretion to work within it to optimise business plans and protect tenants”
When investors’ confidence in providers’ credit worthiness is eroded (due to financial performance or concern about policy directions), the risk premium goes up. This leads directly to an increase in the cost of new private debt. If average ratings for housing providers reduced from a low single A to BBB+, the increase in debt costs would be in the region of 20 to 40 basis points.
The need for new finance is high. Prior to the proposed cap and cost inflation, Savills assessed that housing associations needed to raise £32bn in new finance over the next 10 years to deliver building safety works, decarbonisation and 46,000 new homes per year at the Future Homes Standard. Similarly, we found that for-profit registered providers could deliver £27bn of new private capital to provide 140,000 homes over the next five years.
A mandatory cap on rent increases calls into question the ability to attract sufficient new funds at a reasonable cost of capital, and thus is an impediment to economic growth and social benefit.
There are several options to mitigate these potential severe impacts.
Setting the cap at the highest possible level would give housing providers discretion to work within it to optimise business plans and protect tenants.
A commitment to ‘rent convergence’ would help finances recover over five to 10 years by allowing social rents in a locality to move back up to target rents.
A guaranteed return to an agreed period of indexed rent increases in the years following a cap would allow providers to commit resources for the long term. It would also reduce investor concern about policy risk and thus underpin appetite to fund the sector.
Overall, the contribution of housing providers to economic growth will be reduced by additional blanket constraints on rent increases. However, options exist to allow reduction in housing costs while offsetting some of the negative impacts over the medium term.
Abigail Davies and Steve Partridge, directors, Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy
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