The rent cap could result in a net loss of more than £1bn for housing providers and have severe knock-on consequences

Social housing providers have for some time been expecting to set 2023-24 rent increases below inflation, but the consultation on a mandatory cap has still caused great concern.

Savills has worked with providers and professional bodies to explore the potential effects of a below-inflation ceiling on rent increases. We have also examined possible approaches to mitigate these impacts. Here are some of our key findings.

Caps of 3%, 5% or 7% for one or two years will affect long-term business plans and mean that providers will be much more constrained in what they can afford to do.

The key issue is not reduction in income against what providers had previously assumed. It’s the blanket constraint on their ability to increase income to offset rising costs.

We anticipate a net loss of resources of £300 to £700m for local authorities and £400m to £1.2bn for housing associations in 2023/24. This is equivalent to 3% to 9% of all operating costs.