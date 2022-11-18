The rent package announced yesterday was the right one. Now, here’s the housing association pledge

In June this year, the National Housing Federation approached the government to highlight our concerns about rising inflation, its impact on residents and the challenge of managing rising costs and competing priorities. We proposed working together on an approach to rents that would ensure both affordability for residents and ongoing investment in homes and services.

The past six months have seen detailed and constructive engagement with secretaries of state and officials from across the government.

In August, I met with Greg Clark to discuss the government’s plans to consult on a rent cap. While our preference was for housing associations’ boards to make decisions on rent, we recognised the government’s interest in ensuring consistency for tenants.

I want to thank our members for the information they have shared, which has been fundamental to our conversations with the government. Evidence from members demonstrated that a cap of any less than 7% would mean some providers would no longer be able to operate and others would have to significantly cut back on services for residents.