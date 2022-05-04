The Right to Buy extension encore

It is the idea that is superficially so attractive that Conservatives cannot help forgetting all the other times it proved to be hopelessly impractical.

In a story helpfully briefed to The Telegraph a few days before the local elections, Boris Johnson is planning to “bring back Right to Buy”.

The prime minister has reportedly ordered officials to draw up plans to give the Right to Buy to housing association tenants “in a major shake-up inspired by Margaret Thatcher”.

Coming just over a week after Michael Gove, the levelling-up secretary, appealed to “Thatcher-worshipping” Tories to want more homes for social rent, the timing does not look like a total coincidence.

The long history of this goes back to 1980, when housing associations were excluded from the original Right to Buy scheme on the grounds that most of them were independent charities rather than part of the state.