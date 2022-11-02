The rise in rough sleeping and the refugee crisis underline the need for investment in new social housing

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What is the sense, David Bogle asks, in spending huge amounts of taxpayers’ money apparently indefinitely on disused airports, expensive hotel rooms and poor temporary private sector housing when the money could be invested in building and acquiring permanent, secure and well-managed social housing?
Hot on the heels of the quite scandalous recent report on exempt accommodation comes the news that rough sleeping in London has increased by 24% and that the migrant processing centre at Manston Airport in Kent is hugely overcrowded.
Meanwhile the government is spending £7m every day on hotel accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers.
The social housing sector has long argued that government investment in social homes for rent has huge benefits in not only creating sustainable communities (and accelerating levelling up) but also in delivering substantial savings on housing benefit, welfare payments, health expenditure etc.
Because the many of costs of homelessness and refugee accommodation fall on other government budgets such as the NHS, the Home Office, the Department for Work and Pensions and (we are now told) the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, it appears that there is little pressure on the Department of Levelling Up, Homes and Communities to help.
But Michael Gove is an intelligent and experienced minister. Now that he is back at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, surely he should be joining up the dots across government and making the case in cabinet for capital investment in social housing to provide a long-term solution to the refugee and rough sleeping accommodation crisis.
What is the sense in spending huge amounts of taxpayers’ money apparently indefinitely on disused airports, expensive hotel rooms and poor temporary private sector housing when the money could be invested in building and acquiring permanent, secure and well-managed social housing?
The recent Homes for Cathy conference in central London demonstrated the energy and commitment of the social housing sector to work constructively and creatively to end street sleeping and homelessness.
The Kerslake Commission has called out for more joined-up thinking across government to tackle homelessness. Crisis, Shelter, the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing have all made the case for government investment in more social homes.
The Autumn Statement on 17 November presents an opportunity for the government to refocus on capital investment in social housing to reduce the massive costs of revenue spending across government on refugees and homelessness.
David Bogle, chief executive, Hightown Housing Association
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