The rise in rough sleeping and the refugee crisis underline the need for investment in new social housing

Hot on the heels of the quite scandalous recent report on exempt accommodation comes the news that rough sleeping in London has increased by 24% and that the migrant processing centre at Manston Airport in Kent is hugely overcrowded.

Meanwhile the government is spending £7m every day on hotel accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers.

The social housing sector has long argued that government investment in social homes for rent has huge benefits in not only creating sustainable communities (and accelerating levelling up) but also in delivering substantial savings on housing benefit, welfare payments, health expenditure etc.