The rise of co-housing is creating an exciting new way of working between housing associations and local communities

We are seeing the emergence of an exciting new way of working between housing associations and local communities, which we might call community mutuals.

From Dorset to Birmingham, these partnerships sometimes offer the only way to fill gaps in affordable housing or initiate specific innovations.

If the housing sector is serious about empowering local people, we would do well to give community mutuals more serious consideration.

Community mutuals fill a gap. Many housing associations originated as specific solutions to local needs. Faced with the demands of financial viability, regulation and ambition, many housing associations become big businesses.

However, once an organisation covers cities, counties and regions, meaningful local engagement becomes less practical and local needs can go unmet.

In recent years, the community-led housing movement has arisen. With significant success, it has enabled local people to access funds and expertise to resolve their own housing needs.

Rich in local insight and accountability, these groups are often run by volunteers working evenings and weekends. As amateur developers, groups often need additional skills and experience in housing development and lack access to significant financial reserves of commercial competitors.