The risk of e-bike fires: ‘Don’t have them in your bedroom, don’t have them in the means of escape’

A new investigation by Inside Housing reveals that e-bike fires have grown 13-fold in the past five years, and they are already leading to deaths. How can social housing providers manage the risk? Peter Apps reports #UKhousing

“The bicycle had started off as a regular mountain bike, but was subsequently fitted with a ‘conversion kit’ which converted the bicycle into an e-bike,” the coroner said. “The e-bike was purchased second-hand, without a charger. A charger was subsequently purchased from an online marketplace.”

Less than five months later, in January 2024, at the inquest into the death of Bobby Lee, a 74-year-old man who died from smoke inhalation and severe burns following another e-bike fire, a different coroner made the same points.

“It is easy for people to buy (including online) lithium-ion batteries that are not of sufficient quality or otherwise not of an appropriate standard to charge safely... there is an increased risk of people mixing and matching lithium-ion batteries with chargers that carry a different voltage rating,” the report continued.

The fire that killed him “started with a faulty lithium-ion battery, probably a battery and charger which did not match and carried different voltage ratings, leading to thermal runaway and catastrophic failure of the lithium-ion battery”, the coroner said in a prevention of future death report in August 2023 , which pointed to an absence of appropriate standards.

After the death of Mizanur Rahman – a 41-year-old father of two – in east London in March 2023, the coroner raised concerns about the safety of e-bikes in the UK.

“Lithium-ion batteries sold as part of e-bike conversion kits are regularly sold/supplied without a charger, thereby increasing the risk of an unsuitable charger being purchased and used,” this coroner added. “Chargers for sale on online marketplaces, in particular, regularly fail to meet appropriate standards.”

The charger for the kit that killed Bobby Lee had been advertised as carrying a European ‘CE’ mark for quality. But the fire investigators noticed that this mark was not genuine, and actually stood for ‘Chinese Export’.

Several other coroners have reached similar conclusions, in the inquests into the deaths of Abdul Oryakhel in June 2024 and Mohsin Janjua in January 2025.

“I am aware that other coroners have written similar reports but this only goes to emphasise that preventable deaths continue,” wrote the coroner investigating the death of Mr Oryakhel.

There will be more. Tommy Ballay-Dean, a 16-year-old and talented footballer, died in a horrifying house fire in south London in March this year. His inquest is yet to be heard, but the testimony of neighbours is that an exploding e-bike started the blaze.

The scale and rise of e-bike fires in the UK should be enough to terrify anyone who cares about fire safety. Data obtained by Inside Housing using the Freedom of Information Act, from 23 of the 49 fire authorities around the UK, shows they jointly recorded 24 e-bike fires in 2020-21. By 2025-26, the number recorded by these 23 fire authorities had risen to 356 – almost one incident a day.

London, which is the epicentre of this crisis, has seen the fastest growth – rising from 13 incidents in 2020 to 171 by 2025. These fires have caused four deaths and 256 injuries.

“When a battery fails, it fails with an incredible amount of power, and it happens very, very quickly... The individuals are quite often close to it, and that’s really worrying”

The only surprise – perhaps – is that more people have not died. E-bike fires spread rapidly and are extraordinarily dangerous.

“The nature of a thermal runaway incident is not just like a typical home fire,” says Nigel Deacon, co-founder of fire-safe external storage provider Metrostor. “They start without much warning and with the emission of toxic explosive gases. You can very quickly get an explosion, and/or a very fierce fire.

“If this happens in a flat, for example, the normal escape times can be really seriously compromised. If a fire occurs at night when people are sleeping it’s a big risk, but even during the daytime it’s really serious.”

Richard Field, deputy assistant commissioner for prevention and protection at the London Fire Brigade (LFB), tells Inside Housing: “When a battery goes into thermal runaway, it is extraordinary.

“When a battery fails, it fails with an incredible amount of power, and it happens very, very quickly. One of the significant factors is that people have it in close proximity to them, so if it goes thermal runaway, catches fire, the individuals are quite often close to it, and that’s really worrying.”

Housing providers have seen fires and explosions so fierce that they have blown windows out and ripped fire doors off their hinges.

This is a threat that is entirely different to the chip pans, smouldering cigarettes and faulty white goods blazes that have been our major domestic concerns in recent decades. People are taking incendiary bombs into their bedrooms and falling asleep with the fuse running.

It is a particular worry for social landlords, which are responsible for managing the risks in blocks of flats, and must now take this new threat into consideration in their strategies. Social housing, and rented housing in general, is also likely to be more impacted.

The biggest risk sits very firmly with cheaper bikes and conversion kits, which are most likely to be used by economically disadvantaged people, especially those working in the gig economy.

London – the only authority to provide granular data of this kind – has seen 125 e-bike fires in purpose-built blocks of flats, higher than any other property type.

So what can the sector do? And what needs to change in the country to deal with this new, terrifying fire safety risk?

The first part of this question is tricky to answer. A tempting, if draconian, solution might be to simply ban e-bikes from blocks of flats.

The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham explored this after a serious fire, without success – landlords are bound by tenancy agreements with residents, and have no power to enact such a ban. The council has instead attempted to limit e-bike usage by imposing a ban on bringing them into lifts and lift lobbies.