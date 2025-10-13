The risks of merger mania

The steady flow of housing association amalgamations continues, and so too do the questions. Where will this end? When does big become too big? Should business logic always trump local connection?

The discussed joining of Bromford Flagship and LiveWest made me think again about all those questions, precisely because of that local factor.

When I first moved to West Cornwall in the 1990s, the council housing stock had just gone through a stock transfer, one of many carried out by small district councils following approval by tenants in a ballot.

In 2007 Penwith Housing Association became part of Devon and Cornwall Housing. DCH in turn merged with Knightstone to form LiveWest in 2018. The tenants’ landlord became larger and larger and also more remote – with headquarters more than 100 miles away in Devon – and there was no further ballot, but at least those organisations made some kind of regional sense.