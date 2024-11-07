The road to decarbonising doesn’t have to be a steep one

Making the necessary changes to stock can be a gradual process that fits into existing planned preventative maintenance schedules, writes Greig Fenton, regional director at property consultancy Thomas & Adamson #UKhousing

While it is a challenge many countries face, it is a particularly acute issue in the UK. According to the Home Builders Federation, we have the oldest stock in Europe – 78% of homes were built before 1980 and 38% prior to 1946, compared with an average of 61% and 18%, respectively, on the continent.

The journey to net zero can seem a large, ominous and expensive undertaking for housing providers. Housing associations in England own about 2.9 million homes, with another 528,000 across the devolved nations, so it is certainly true that there is a lot of work ahead to reduce housing’s contribution to the UK’s overall carbon emissions.

Inevitably, this affects the condition many of them are in. Government figures show that 15% of homes in England failed to meet the Decent Homes Standard in 2022 – the highest proportion of substandard homes in Europe.

Research from Rightmove found that more than half of the UK’s housing stock has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band D or below.

That may paint a daunting picture, but it’s important to remember that this doesn’t all need to be tackled immediately and at once. In England, social housing must reach an EPC rating of C or above by 2030, and net zero by 2050, while the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH) in Scotland set out milestones that include all social housing meeting EPC B by the end of December 2032.

Those deadlines may not be too far away, but local authorities and housing associations still have time to make the necessary changes to their stock. It can be a gradual process that fits into existing PPM schedules, which most, if not all, housing organisations should be undertaking – even if they are not using that exact term.

“Even understanding what archetypes of properties you have, and the carbon footprint associated with each of them, is a good starting point”

For anyone unfamiliar with a PPM, it is essentially a 20 to 25-year strategy for regular scheduled inspections, services and cyclical repairs to housing stock (or any other type of property, for that matter). It should be a live and organic document that sets out how different elements of a building will be maintained, with work undertaken every three to five years.

To implement a PPM, the very first thing you need to do is understand your estate through an initial data capture exercise. You need to find out how much stock you are dealing with, what the different property types are, their current EPC ratings and other energy-efficiency attributes, as well as what maintenance has already taken place.