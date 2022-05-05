The road to recovery

Livv Housing Group chief executive Léann Hearne talks about the journey the Merseyside-based housing association has been on to achieve a governance upgrade to G1 by the Regulator of Social Housing #UKhousing

Simplicity of structure, trust, and relationships – these are the three main pieces of the jigsaw which have underpinned the journey we have been on to get to G1.

We achieved G2 status in October 2020, following root-and-branch change. We had G1 in our sights, and the past 18 months involved everyone working together at pace, through an unprecedented pandemic, to achieve this.

I joined shortly after the judgement was issued, to tackle the challenge of the governance downgrade and to refocus our business on its main purpose: being a successful social housing provider.

Governance, fire safety and compliance were the factors that led to the English regulator downgrading our legacy business Knowsley Housing Trust (KHT), the social housing subsidiary of First Ark Group, from G1 to a non-compliant rating of G3 in August 2018.

Keeping it simple. That, if I had to focus on one thing, has been key to the transformational journey Livv Housing Group has been on which has resulted in us achieving an upgrade to G1.

When I joined, one of my major targets was centred on rebuilding pride. I vividly remember our chair saying people have lost their pride and we need to give it back to them. This really stuck with me. We knew there were a lot of employees who felt ashamed of the failings and issues that Knowsley Housing Trust faced.

So, I worked with colleagues to help shape a culture that gave them their pride back. And I am ecstatic that the upgrade to G1 – a testament to the hard work of our teams – will go some way to giving our communities in Knowsley their pride back, too. We now have an 85% customer satisfaction score, which shows that confidence in us is coming back.

Some might say taking on the chief executive role at a business that had not a list but a thick book full of challenges was a brave choice, but for me it was an active choice which I am proud to have made.

Moving to the housing sector was also an active choice. Before that, my background had been commercial, primarily in engineering, and I was managing director of a manufacturing company until 2008. But I was hooked after I saw first-hand the work happening on the ground when I became a housing association board member. That feeling is still the same 14 years on.

“The rebrand was about our people and our future and creating something fresh, simple and authentic to take us forward”

Something I picked up from my time in manufacturing was both the beauty and benefit of simplicity in operations: straight forward, back-to-basics structures and processes. I brought that mantra with me to the social housing sector and it has been fundamental to our upgrade journey at Livv. We simplified governance and compliance, which made it easier for people to understand, not just to adopt and follow but to create genuine buy-in – pivotal to culture change in turn.

The path to G1 began three years ago. We started by taking everything back to its core. I removed what I felt were meaningless slogans on the wall and brought in a new and focused board – a mix of 12 sector and non-sector professionals.

We started the journey back to G2, and ultimately G1, by working together with our staff on the long-term vision and by breaking that down into the individual and collective steps that we needed to take to get there.

The first stage to G2 involved collapsing a previously complicated group structure from six boards to just one. Having a single registered provider parent company was fundamental to delivering our key role.

Our rebrand to Livv Housing Group has also been at the heart of the changes we’ve made, restructuring the way we work from top to bottom. The rebrand was about our people and our future and creating something fresh, simple and authentic to take us forward. Positive impact and flourishing communities to putting it simply – that’s what defines us now.