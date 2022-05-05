The road to recovery

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Livv Housing Group chief executive Léann Hearne talks about the journey the Merseyside-based housing association has been on to achieve a governance upgrade to G1 by the Regulator of Social Housing
Keeping it simple. That, if I had to focus on one thing, has been key to the transformational journey Livv Housing Group has been on which has resulted in us achieving an upgrade to G1.
Governance, fire safety and compliance were the factors that led to the English regulator downgrading our legacy business Knowsley Housing Trust (KHT), the social housing subsidiary of First Ark Group, from G1 to a non-compliant rating of G3 in August 2018.
An important note: our V1 rating for viability was unchanged.
I joined shortly after the judgement was issued, to tackle the challenge of the governance downgrade and to refocus our business on its main purpose: being a successful social housing provider.
We achieved G2 status in October 2020, following root-and-branch change. We had G1 in our sights, and the past 18 months involved everyone working together at pace, through an unprecedented pandemic, to achieve this.
Simplicity of structure, trust, and relationships – these are the three main pieces of the jigsaw which have underpinned the journey we have been on to get to G1.
When I joined, one of my major targets was centred on rebuilding pride. I vividly remember our chair saying people have lost their pride and we need to give it back to them. This really stuck with me. We knew there were a lot of employees who felt ashamed of the failings and issues that Knowsley Housing Trust faced.
So, I worked with colleagues to help shape a culture that gave them their pride back. And I am ecstatic that the upgrade to G1 – a testament to the hard work of our teams – will go some way to giving our communities in Knowsley their pride back, too. We now have an 85% customer satisfaction score, which shows that confidence in us is coming back.
Some might say taking on the chief executive role at a business that had not a list but a thick book full of challenges was a brave choice, but for me it was an active choice which I am proud to have made.
Moving to the housing sector was also an active choice. Before that, my background had been commercial, primarily in engineering, and I was managing director of a manufacturing company until 2008. But I was hooked after I saw first-hand the work happening on the ground when I became a housing association board member. That feeling is still the same 14 years on.
“The rebrand was about our people and our future and creating something fresh, simple and authentic to take us forward”
Something I picked up from my time in manufacturing was both the beauty and benefit of simplicity in operations: straight forward, back-to-basics structures and processes. I brought that mantra with me to the social housing sector and it has been fundamental to our upgrade journey at Livv. We simplified governance and compliance, which made it easier for people to understand, not just to adopt and follow but to create genuine buy-in – pivotal to culture change in turn.
The path to G1 began three years ago. We started by taking everything back to its core. I removed what I felt were meaningless slogans on the wall and brought in a new and focused board – a mix of 12 sector and non-sector professionals.
We started the journey back to G2, and ultimately G1, by working together with our staff on the long-term vision and by breaking that down into the individual and collective steps that we needed to take to get there.
The first stage to G2 involved collapsing a previously complicated group structure from six boards to just one. Having a single registered provider parent company was fundamental to delivering our key role.
Our rebrand to Livv Housing Group has also been at the heart of the changes we’ve made, restructuring the way we work from top to bottom. The rebrand was about our people and our future and creating something fresh, simple and authentic to take us forward. Positive impact and flourishing communities to putting it simply – that’s what defines us now.
To be upgraded to G1 is a reflection of the commitment, resilience and adaptability of our colleagues. We have worked forensically to forge strong links and rebuild confidence with our communities and our stakeholders by implementing a ‘listening to hear and understand’ ethos, and becoming a trusted supplier, partner and client.
Our customer feedback gives us 50,000 sets of real-time data from customers, which has helped our managers to improve performance by defining problems, producing solutions and shaping improved services quickly.
Having line of sight across the business and all our assets has also been critical. We undertake a 100% stock condition survey every three years – real-life survey data, not desktop analysis – to give us further confidence. This encourages value for money by maximising the life cycle of assets while also gathering greater intelligence on our customers and giving us assurance on the compliance of our assets.
Our financial performance is sound and despite the recent challenges of the pandemic, we have maintained a healthy financial position, increasing our operating margin from 17% to 27.4% in a year – and that’s without making huge cost cuttings or redundancies. Not many businesses in the private sector make these kind of gains in this type of timeline, let alone in the social housing world. We’ve been smarter with every penny spent, which generates value for money, which is the ultimate line of sight.
“By going back to basics without losing our ambition, we’ve listened, remained authentic and reminded ourselves and our communities exactly what social housing and Livv is all about: the people”
It’s also about innovation. We are focused on the climate crisis and have invested in eco-initiatives such as the Flutter Shutter, a collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University, which is helping to keep customers warmer and lower their bills.
Positive change is what we’re about at Livv. During the pandemic, we worked closely with our partners across the Liverpool City Region, closer than we have ever done before. We sit on the Better Together partnership board and acted quickly with stakeholders to support our communities. Our staff worked at COVID hubs across the borough, playing a key role in getting our customers vaccinated and tackling issues like homelessness.
By going back to basics without losing our ambition, we’ve listened, remained authentic and reminded ourselves and our communities exactly what social housing and Livv is all about: the people.
Getting back to G1 has given our employees their pride back and means that we have got back to what matters most to our customers: being a landlord that puts them first.
Léann Hearne, chief executive, Livv Housing Group
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