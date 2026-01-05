Homes England has always worked collaboratively with the sector on regeneration, even when its hands were tied by government policy, preventing grant from being used to replace existing homes. The agency now has a prime opportunity to kick into high gear with a programme that gives it licence to regenerate.

To echo the recent ask of PlaceShapers, and before we start spending the new programme funding with intent, we must have a conversation about the role of regeneration in this decade of renewal. Put another way, the 200 or so words given to estate regeneration in the SAHP prospectus are a start, but nowhere near enough. The precious resources made available to us can’t be burnt through without a clear plan, or a decade later we will inevitably have buyer’s regret.

Putting isolated pockets of affordable housing back into neighbourhoods already saturated with affordable housing does indeed provide quality new supply – but it is not going to be transformational. This is increasingly what we have had to do in recent years, when regeneration funding was absent and the private sector couldn’t close the viability gap in low-value areas.

“Changing the trajectory of ‘left behind’ places means diversifying tenure mix, providing local services and infrastructure, and rebuilding a sense of community”

The profile of the SAHP, with its preference for social rent, strongly implies that private sector developers and wider public sector partnerships will be needed to achieve meaningful regeneration outcomes, as smaller providers don’t have the scale or resources to do it alone or the risk appetite to take on market sale.

Truly changing the trajectory of ‘left behind’ places means diversifying tenure mix, providing local services and infrastructure, and rebuilding a sense of community. This came together in the early 2000s through programmes such as the Single Regeneration Budget, Housing Market Renewal, Neighbourhood Management Pathfinders, Sure Start and New Deal for Communities, which often coincided in the same neighbourhoods. This matrix partnership approach to whole-community regeneration needs to be revived.

Many locally rooted providers such as Aspire are prepared to invest patiently and consistently over decades, aiming to leave a lasting legacy of positive change in the communities they serve. Homes England can play a pivotal role in bringing these willing partners together, using its £39bn war chest initially to shape the conversation and then to support delivery.

The regeneration of one neighbourhood in North Staffordshire has been part of my career and Aspire’s journey for over 20 years. With the opportunities now presented by the SAHP and the decade of renewal, I could certainly get very excited about doing one more before calling it a day.

Dan Gray, executive director of place, Aspire