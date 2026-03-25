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The role of tech in Awaab’s Law compliance
Interactive content
25.03.26
by Inside Housing
Sponsored by
Aico
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Advances in digital technology will be crucial to meeting the requirements of Awaab’s Law, writes Peter Price-Higgot, relationship manager at Aico #UKhousing
Sponsored by
Aico
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