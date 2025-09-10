The route to new towns must be bold

Increasingly, that tool is believed to be the development consent order (DCO). In fact, an Inside Housing headline in advance of the Spending Review called for “ A last push for the reclassification of housing as essential infrastructure ”.

Our history of new towns points firmly in this direction, with the most successful examples delivered through national intervention and bespoke planning powers. From Stevenage (designated in 1946) through to Milton Keynes (1967), the post-war programme was enacted via new towns acts and administered by development corporations. These bodies were granted full planning powers outside the local authority system.

The contrast with more recent examples is striking. In the 21st century, smaller settlements such as Northstowe and Welborne were brought forward via the local authority route, through the Town and Country Planning Act (TCPA) and local plans.

Many have struggled to deliver some of the amenities communities expect. Northstowe, which achieved outline planning permission in 2014 and has had a population since early 2017, only recently gained a bus shelter and still has no shops.

“Creating the exemplar new town, with the physical and social infrastructure to match, requires something more than a series of planning permissions. It needs power, clarity and scale”

This is not a criticism of local authority planners, many of whom are working very hard under extreme constraints. It is a reflection of their limited capacity – the skills shortages, political volatility and lack of resources that make delivery slow, fragmented and uncoordinated.

It’s also a reminder that creating the exemplar new town, with the physical and social infrastructure to match, requires something more than a series of planning permissions. It needs power, clarity and scale.