The scandal within the scandal: how Help to Buy is sucking funds from cladding victims

We understand that Help to Buy: Equity Loan customers who wish to pay back their loans are looking to do so as soon as possible.

For properties with ongoing building safety issues – most notably, those with unsafe cladding around their homes, usually flats – we are aware of the additional challenges faced and we are extremely sympathetic.

We cannot comment on individual cases.

Homes England, as a responsible lender, fully supports the government’s efforts to find solutions for these buildings and was an early adopter of the External Wall System (EWS) process introduced by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Since the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, suitably qualified EWS1 assessors are experiencing a high demand for surveys on buildings with cladding, which has led to challenges for all organisations and customers who rely on property valuations for loan redemptions.

Homes England recognise that it is unlikely the terms of borrowers’ flat leases would make them responsible for building maintenance and repairs.

As national building safety policy has evolved, so too has our response to support our customers.

In recognition of the difficulties faced by borrowers, in August 2021, Homes England published further guidance to assist with unlocking redemptions.

Importantly, this included a guidance note for valuers, which valuers are required to counter sign and confirm that they are suitably qualified and able to comply with Homes England’s requirements.

Where a borrower’s property is affected by unsafe cladding, we offer a process to enable redemptions of their loans to go ahead, although this will usually take longer than a standard redemption request, due to the complexities arising from the cladding and any other fire safety matters identified in the survey and EWS1 form.

If our customer needs a specialist survey to value their property for redemption purposes, we provide guidance on the qualifications required by the surveyor to the borrower, so that they can find a suitable valuer of their property.

Earlier this year, we set up a process to help any of our redemption customers who were struggling to find a valuer, to refer their request to the president of RICS, who will then provide a valuer to them.

We offer to complete the necessary RICS paperwork on behalf of our borrowers, where they have provided evidence to us of three suitably qualified surveyors declining to value their property. We do not charge for this service. Homes England continues to investigate the viability of a surveyors’ panel to improve customer experiences.

Also, because we recognise the challenges facing borrowers whose properties are impacted by unsafe cladding, we have expanded the exceptional grounds on which a Help to Buy home may be sublet to include homes affected by unsafe cladding. Where an issue emerges, such as cladding causing a significant drop in the value of a property, our mortgage administrators are obliged to refer the case to us for review and approval in the interests of establishing a fair valuation for both the borrower and Homes England.

Given the complex nature of these cases, we are unable to provide timescales for how long such individual reviews may take. These procedures exist to ensure taxpayers’ money is being adequately protected and it is our duty, on behalf of the government, to ensure they are correctly followed.

If borrowers are having difficulty with interest payments, we strongly recommend that they contact Homes England’s mortgage administrator as soon as possible.

We are sorry if some customers find the wait for the outcome of their redemption request stressful, but we would urge them and their legal representatives to ensure they follow all our guidance and legal requirements correctly to minimise the risk of undue delay.

We are committed to doing all we can to keep our part of the process running in a smooth and timely way and are continuing conversations to see how it could evolve in the future.