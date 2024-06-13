The Scottish government’s new domestic abuse policy is another added pressure on underprepared frontline housing staff

Last year in Scotland alone, there were 30,139 total charges of domestic abuse. Although this is steadily decreasing, there is still an unbelievable amount of people needing support.

For social landlords and local authorities to effectively support these individuals, training will be a key part of doing so, something that should be factored into amendments to the bill.

Funding and support must be set aside, or there will be further human consequences. Every customer-facing housing professional must be equipped with the ability to recognise signs of abuse and the skills to appropriately manage emotionally distressing situations. “The changes in the bill increase pressure to enhance their vigilance of potential domestic-abuse scenarios and respond quickly to protect victims from homelessness”

Without any prescribed detail about what the policy should include, we run the risk of not being prepared to cope with such demand, which puts us at risk of failing to provide adequate support to those already in the extremely challenging situation of having to leave their homes.

Landlords also have a responsibility to inform tenants about their rights and ensure they can access the necessary support and resources.

It must be noted that there are many social housing providers which through their moral obligations are already carrying out excellent work in supporting those affected by domestic abuse.

However, the changes in the bill increase pressure to enhance their vigilance of potential domestic-abuse scenarios and respond quickly to protect victims from homelessness. Without adequate training, fulfilling these responsibilities will be challenging and will leave both landlords at risk of falling on the wrong side of the bill and tenants without the proper support they need.