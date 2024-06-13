The Scottish government’s new domestic abuse policy is another added pressure on underprepared frontline housing staff

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Housing staff are increasingly taking on responsibilities that would typically be associated with social workers, government officials or the police, writes Daryl McIntosh, chief executive of Share
With the declaration of housing emergency following hot on the heels of a new housing bill, the sector has been placed firmly back in the spotlight in Scotland.
Countless commentators have weighed in on the catalogue of perceived litany of failings. Likewise, we’ve heard of the human impact of those at the sharp end, unable to access suitable accommodation.
It’s little surprise that, with the dust settling, there is a growing clamour for amendments to be made to the bill with most hoping their contribution will get more spades in the ground.
Yet, there is an important topic that has gone under the radar: the increased pressure being put on the staff at the frontline, especially those working within the social housing sector.
An example of this in action is a well-intentioned policy change regarding the housing arrangements for individuals experiencing domestic abuse.
The bill puts forward a monumental shift in how social landlords tackle domestic abuse issues, such as encouraging early intervention and ensuring they all have a domestic abuse housing policy outlining how they will meet the housing needs of those experiencing domestic abuse.
“We are currently underprepared for a potential tidal wave of people needing support to get away from dangerous situations”
Housing staff are increasingly taking on responsibilities that would typically be associated with social workers, government officials or the police, and this is going to place greater responsibility on them to proactively manage these risks and ensure that those impacted are supported and do not end up homeless.
In tackling homelessness, the ‘ask and act’ duties to be introduced, which oblige public sector bodies to ask about a person’s housing situation and with the move to six months from the current two for households to be able to present to the local authority as being homeless shifting from crisis intervention towards prevention, all seem laudable.
However, having spoken to colleagues across the sector, considering the current difficulties in fulfilling homelessness duties, there is a feeling that we are currently underprepared for a potential tidal wave of people needing support to get away from dangerous situations.
Last year in Scotland alone, there were 30,139 total charges of domestic abuse. Although this is steadily decreasing, there is still an unbelievable amount of people needing support.
For social landlords and local authorities to effectively support these individuals, training will be a key part of doing so, something that should be factored into amendments to the bill.
Funding and support must be set aside, or there will be further human consequences. Every customer-facing housing professional must be equipped with the ability to recognise signs of abuse and the skills to appropriately manage emotionally distressing situations.
“The changes in the bill increase pressure to enhance their vigilance of potential domestic-abuse scenarios and respond quickly to protect victims from homelessness”
Without any prescribed detail about what the policy should include, we run the risk of not being prepared to cope with such demand, which puts us at risk of failing to provide adequate support to those already in the extremely challenging situation of having to leave their homes.
Landlords also have a responsibility to inform tenants about their rights and ensure they can access the necessary support and resources.
It must be noted that there are many social housing providers which through their moral obligations are already carrying out excellent work in supporting those affected by domestic abuse.
However, the changes in the bill increase pressure to enhance their vigilance of potential domestic-abuse scenarios and respond quickly to protect victims from homelessness. Without adequate training, fulfilling these responsibilities will be challenging and will leave both landlords at risk of falling on the wrong side of the bill and tenants without the proper support they need.
As a sector, we must prepare ourselves and our staff thoroughly. Often, we are among the first to identify signs of abuse, placing us in a unique position to influence outcomes and provide life-changing support to tenants.
With an upcoming election, and a raft of regulatory changes within the Social Housing (Regulation) Act aimed at improving communication between landlords and tenants, housing communicators are navigating a multitude of priorities in an ever-changing environment.
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