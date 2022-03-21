The secret life of a fire risk assessor: whistleblower warns of culture of cover-up

‘Fear culture’

What sort of issues are being missed as a result? “It’s so prolific,” says Jonathan. “I’ve seen things like new build properties being built with a refuge area [a space for those who cannot escape to await rescue] which has a communication button that has never been wired up to anything. We had one door company where all their doors hadn’t been fitted correctly. They had holes hidden under the architraves [meaning smoke could seep through during a fire].”

Have matters improved since Grenfell demonstrated the consequences of sidelining fire safety? “If anything, it’s become even more of a fear culture,” he says. “People are so reluctant to hear that things might not be right.”

All of this should be immensely worrying to boards and senior leaders at social landlords.

The fire risk assessment process is already weak. Most assessments only cover the ‘common parts’ of a building and do not involve any ‘intrusive’ works. So problems hidden by a panel or inside flats will not be found.

There is no mandatory qualification for assessors or a professional body overseeing their work.

And yet the fire safety system places enormous weight on their reports. They remain the only legally mandated check to ensure buildings are safe. They are relied upon to maintain the ‘compartmentation’ vital to preserving life in a fire, thanks to the ongoing reliance on the ‘stay put’ policy.

“People are so reluctant to hear that things might not be right”

How common are the problems our source describes? One other senior fire risk assessor says building owners can “try to affect outcomes”, but adds that this should not affect the assessment. Another says that he has experienced similar efforts to pressure the outcomes of his report.

Dr Peter Wilkinson, technical director of the Institution of Fire Engineers, which has a register of fire risk assessors, says it is not something he has come across in his own career.

“I have every sympathy with people being put in a difficult situation,” he says. “I’m sure that happens in lots of walks of life, but, as a competent risk assessor, your duty is to communicate your findings honestly. Pressure from the client is not something you should allow to influence your work.”

He notes that working as a freelance client is different from being an employee, when a manager has more power to pressure the work you produce. But even for freelancers, isn’t there an incentive to keep the client happy to retain their business?

“If it means you are not going to receive the contract next year, then, ultimately, that is what you have to accept,” he says.

There is a clear risk here, though, of a race to the bottom, with the work going to the least scrupulous.

Leaving that to one side, there is some evidence of the sort of pressure our source describes that has emerged from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

“As a competent risk assessor, your duty is to communicate your findings honestly. Pressure from the client is not something you should allow to influence your work”

Carl Stokes, the freelance risk assessor who assessed the tower, accepted that he had downgraded a finding that missing self-closers on flat entrance doors were “high risk” to merely “strong advice” after being put “under pressure” to do so by Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), the building manager (although KCTMO managers denied applying such pressure).

What needs to change? One argument would be to put assessment in the hands of the fire services, particularly for the most at-risk buildings.

This would require a good deal of additional funding, but would remove the obvious conflict of interest in the current law, which leaves building owners responsible for assessing the risk in their own properties.

Dr Wilkinson adds that, under the current system, risk assessors can notify the fire service anonymously if they have concerns about a building.

“That would bump it right up to the top of their list, in terms of enforcement,” he says. A whistleblowing service for the construction sector – accessible at cross-safety.org – can also be used.

But those placed in the position of our source may be reluctant to do so for fear of being identified.

Lives are on the line. And if the way fire risk is assessed is preventing the free reporting of risks, then that needs to change.

*Name and some identifying details have been changed