The sector has a responsibility to help our customers get into work

Despite the country’s relatively low unemployment rate of around 4%, economic inactivity is on the rise. Between 2020 and the end of 2022, economic inactivity rose by around 600,000 (although it has since fallen back by around 300,000), as people left the jobs market during COVID-19 and often failed to return.

However, the reasons for economic inactivity are varied. Researchers have pointed out the complex relationship between economic inactivity, health and age, as well as the cost and demands of caring responsibilities, which can make juggling work and personal commitments hard.