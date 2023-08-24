The sector has a responsibility to help our customers get into work

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Housing associations need to make sure that their tenants who want to work have all the help they need, writes Lynsey Sweeney
The UK’s invisible employment crisis risks hitting social housing tenants harder than any other tenure type.
Despite the country’s relatively low unemployment rate of around 4%, economic inactivity is on the rise. Between 2020 and the end of 2022, economic inactivity rose by around 600,000 (although it has since fallen back by around 300,000), as people left the jobs market during COVID-19 and often failed to return.
However, the reasons for economic inactivity are varied. Researchers have pointed out the complex relationship between economic inactivity, health and age, as well as the cost and demands of caring responsibilities, which can make juggling work and personal commitments hard.
But critically, not all economically inactive people want to be out of work. In the UK today, there are just over nine million economically inactive people, of which 1.7 million want to work. Many people are held back from accessing employment because of the barriers presented by the cost of childcare, caring needs, health or disabilities – all of which make it impossible to enter the workforce or sustain the demands of a nine-to-five job.
Communities that Work is the national body for housing providers that deliver employment support. Our research shows that, contrary to existing myths, most people of working age who live in social housing are working. However, it is also true that a greater proportion of social housing residents are economically inactive, compared with the general population.
“The world has changed fundamentally, and we need to redesign employment support for those who are out of work and who want to work. We need to make sure that it pays to be in work”
Increasing rates of economic inactivity across the UK should be a critical concern for housing providers.
We also know that social housing tenants are more likely to face greater barriers to accessing or sustaining employment than private renters or private homeowners.
However, the current system provided by the government to support people into work – including and, especially, social housing tenants – has failed. Now more than ever, housing associations, employers and the government must work together to find new ways to raise participation in the labour market, engage people further from work, and improve job retention, security and progression.
That’s why, in July, we launched our A Future that Works campaign, which calls for a national commitment from all political parties to tackle economic inactivity and end employment poverty across the country.
If we don’t take drastic action now, we risk pushing some communities even further into poverty and making tenancies even less sustainable for millions of families across the country.
Through our campaign, we’re asking the next government to commit to creating a future that works for all. This means committing to three key principles.
First, commit to ending employment poverty within five years. The world has changed fundamentally, and we need to redesign employment support for those who are out of work and who want to work. We need to make sure that it pays to be in work and that support is offered consistently across the most vulnerable communities and not, as is all too often the case, scattered randomly and fading in and out based on funding.
“Many people are held back from accessing employment because of the barriers presented by the cost of childcare, caring needs, health or disabilities”
Second, commit to working locally to deliver employment support. Focus on providing jobs locally for local people, especially those 1.7 million within local communities who are out of work and want to work.
We need to scrap top-down, centralised employment support as it is fundamentally not delivering. Instead, we need to shift towards localised solutions that meet the needs of the local jobs market, and remove the barriers.
And finally, the government can’t do it alone. The government and housing sector need to work together to deliver successful support for communities and individuals who are out of work and want to work. This includes working with local leaders, businesses and social housing providers to ensure that any local support investment matches the local need. The current top-down model creates a one-size-fits-all approach which is failing local communities.
The housing sector is unique and driven by people with passion that create safe spaces where people and families can thrive. But we need to be involved in the design and delivery of employment support that seeks to target our residents and support our communities.
Only by working with housing providers – reserving our seat at the policy table – can the next government stand a chance of eliminating the growing trend of economic inactivity and ending employment poverty.
Lynsey Sweeney, managing director of Communities that Work
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