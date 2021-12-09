The sector needs to collaborate to solve the challenges ahead

What further changes could be introduced for a holistic delivery approach?

At present, there’s a major focus on decarbonisation of properties, but while we’re thinking about that, we need to look at the impact this has on fire safety, fuel poverty, well-being and resident engagement. It’s not productive to evaluate one agenda in isolation as everything we need to achieve affects other targets. This needs to be a top-down approach – looking at procurement, service delivery and engagement with tenants can’t be at the bottom of the list; it has to be integral to everything we are wanting to achieve. It’s about taking this approach from the start to finish of delivery. Many teams will go into a building to evaluate decarbonisation but this has an impact on compartmentation, or damp and mould. Every part of the building has an impact on another, so we need to take a holistic approach to delivery… and also a personal level as these are the homes of residents, not simply building stock to rent.

Research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, Fire Safety, Standards, and Regulations, found that residents of social housing feel the most unsafe in their homes compared to private rental tenants and homeowners. This could be about trust and this needs to be communicated to strengthen the relationship between landlords and tenants.

How do you visualise the sector in five to 10 years?

First, if we evaluate from a local authority or housing association perspective, it’s about teams working collaboratively – Hyde Housing and WHG are doing this and many local authorities in Scotland work together to combine budgets for decarbonisation and safety issues.

This work needs to be continued with leadership looking at buildings holistically to address all issues and how they will be financed. This is something the taskforce can help with as there will be conversations about practical levels of implementation.

Second, residents must be fully immersed in this process and not as an afterthought. This should be built in to the procurement process – every contractor should be asked to do a level engagement set by the landlord. It shouldn’t be a KPI – it needs to be integral to delivery.

If everyone came together to approach our targets in the same way, the supply chain would have to react accordingly. If we don’t, it will be fragmented: taking decarbonisation, there’s a massive requirement for skills in the sector, contractors and the supply chain, and they all need a guarantee of what’s required.

If the sector comes together and defines that, it will create a prospectus for the future in terms of what further education skills need to be taught to support delivery… then the supply chain will support that, along with contractors, because it’s been led by housing.

It’s important to think ahead – everything is going to become more data-driven – so what is the sector doing now when thinking about skills in the future? We need to think about apprentices and training for frontline staff, such as the building safety manager role.

We can’t be planning for the next two to five years – we need to think about 15 years’ time, and plan for that hand-in-hand with education to create the workforce that will be needed, at the same time as upskilling the existing workforce and investing in it.