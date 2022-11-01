The sector’s annual data returns 2021-22: five key takeaways

It is that time of year again. All social landlords have handed in their annual data returns to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and it has crunched the numbers and published its annual report.

The data, which covers the 2021-22 financial year for housing associations and local authorities in England, includes details on rent costs, the number of social homes and the type of provider that owns them, stock condition, and evictions.

This year’s figures reveal that for-profit providers continue to expand, a reduction of nearly 10,000 in the number of social rent homes, evictions are still well below pre-pandemic levels, and supported housing rents increased by more than 3% in the North East of England.

Inside Housing highlights the key takeaways from the data.

The rise of for-profit providers

The number of for-profit housing providers in the sector has increased significantly over the past few years. In 2015, 25 were registered with the regulator – now there are 64.

As Inside Housing has previously reported, these landlords have big expansion plans.

According to the new data, for-profits still only own a small percentage of social housing stock: 0.7% of total stock, up from 0.5% in 2021.

But the report reveals a more than 50% increase in the social stock owned by for-profits.

The 64 providers across England reported having 20,831 social homes in 2021-22, compared with 13,671 in 2020-22.

The increase was predominantly driven by a 70% increase in general needs stock and 48% increase in low-cost homeownership – the vast majority of which are shared ownership.

The data showed that 60% of the social homes owned by for-profits are shared ownership and 38% are general needs low-cost rent, with 79% of the latter let at affordable rent.

Although still a small percentage of the sector, research by Savills estimated that for-profit providers are expected to own more than 141,000 affordable homes by 2027.