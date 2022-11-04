The select committee report on exempt accommodation was spot on – but it missed one crucial point

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s report on exempt accommodation is spot on, but for one glaring omission, says @CommonwealCEO #UKhousing

But the much-anticipated report does paint a very real and sobering picture of exempt accommodation: that this is a system that for too long fell foul to exploitation of vulnerable people and of financial gaming by unscrupulous housing providers. In the words of the report, it has been “a complete mess”.

The select committee of MPs rightly acknowledge from the outset that these colourful and shocking remarks reflect only the very extreme end of the spectrum, and that there are indeed many good providers of exempt accommodation – a point that Commonweal has long stressed.

Talk of organised crime groups “cashing in”; accounts of assault, intimidation and exploitation; and large swathes of individuals or businesses reaping the rewards of “the gold rush”. You’d be forgiven for thinking that this was a congressional hearing on the failures of Prohibition in 1920s America. But it’s not. These are the words contained within the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee’s report into exempt accommodation , published last week.

In a document spanning 65 pages, it cuts to the heart of a myriad of issues that have long troubled this sub-sector of supported housing. The report recalls the worst instances of the human harm that decades of under-regulation have caused to the individuals who have lived in this housing. It notes the, at times, “appalling” conditions of some exempt properties, as well as the complete lack of oversight and accountability, and picks apart the multifaceted and complex models and structures that exist within the exempt accommodation system.

The recommendations made throughout the report are the right ones. Indeed, many of the issues that Commonweal has campaigned on this past year and suggested in both written and oral evidence sessions were included, which we are grateful for.

Local authority strategies, an accreditation scheme, the compulsory registration of providers, and national minimum standards across exempt accommodation were all adopted as key recommendations to government.

We are, of course, very pleased that the committee captured many of the issues at hand and that it has offered well-considered recommendations. There is, however, one significant omission.

I wanted to take the opportunity of this column to address this point, which I did raise as a witness to the committee in my session, but which appears to have been omitted from any forward-looking thinking. I do so because the failure to consider it leaves the potential to derail the hard and very important work that so many across the sector and beyond have done in driving change around exempt accommodation.

“With the right accommodation and the right support, and if the transitional sector is doing its job properly, people can and should be able to leave their past issues behind them”

We in the housing sector and government are dealing here with an entangled mesh of housing types that vary in quality and serve highly diverse groups of vulnerable people, all governed and regulated by a plethora of bodies and delivered by organisations that often employ labyrinthine structures.

This is to say that this is a complicated matter. However, within this maze there are two very distinct forms of housing provision, and by extension, two very distinct groups they serve.

The first form includes the short-term, transitional uses of exempt accommodation, which aim to prevent homelessness and respond to immediate housing need. This is typically where the most flagrant abuses of the system appear.

The purpose of this should be exactly what it says on the tin: designed for vulnerable people to live in short term, during a period in which they require immediate accommodation and support, and whereby they are making an often-difficult transition – addressing one or more specific hurdles they need to overcome.

Those who have recently exited the prison system, have left behind street homelessness or have recently been granted refugee status are just a few examples.

The core feature should be that with the right accommodation and the right support, and if the transitional sector is doing its job properly, people can and should be able to leave their past issues behind them.