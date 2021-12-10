The signature that never was: how an east London block became embroiled in an EWS saga

The Fortius block in the Mojo Development was deemed to have combustible materials present (picture: Sonny Dhamu)

The report, seen by Inside Housing, includes pictures of the block’s external walls, as well as explanations of the materials present. On its front page, it carried a large “FAIL”. It was prepared and edited by Joshua Tedstone, and reviewed by Paul Tedstone. It also listed another reviewer, Woman A* (name has been changed to protect her anonymity).

But a cladding report like this one is not enough for leaseholders these days. An EWS1 form is also needed to let lenders know if flammable materials are present.

Despite carrying out the cladding survey, SFI says it was not its job to produce the EWS1 form. Instead, it says, it was contracted to carry out an intrusive inspection of the external wall and produce information to a third party for review, and it was the third party that ultimately signed the EWS1 form. This, it insists, complied with RICS guidance.

Warwick Estates disputes SFI’s view, stating that “no third-party contractors were authorised to be used by SFI” and that the “subcontracting was in defiance of Warwick’s contract and best practice”.

The RICS has no specific guidance around using third parties to sign forms and would not comment directly on whether this was correct practice or not.

However, it does state in the notes section on the EWS1 form that the signatory can use evidence, photographic or through an inspection, gathered by a third party. The RICS has also said the signatory must have “sufficient confidence” in the party and be prepared to explain why if asked by the organisation.

For the Fortius and Altius blocks, EWS1 forms were produced, with the buildings given B2 ratings. This means dangerous materials were found and that remediation was needed.

At the bottom of the form, Woman A’s name appeared again, this time as the sole signatory.

The disappointed leaseholders mentally prepared themselves for the worse – trapped in their unmortgageable homes, waiting for the inevitable costly remediation bills to land.

They took it for granted that the signatory on the EWS1 form was authentic.

They were wrong.

The start of the saga

Fortius and Altius were not the only buildings to receive an EWS1 form signed by Woman A.

A month prior to the Altius and Fortius’ checks, leaseholder and former fraud squad detective Gareth Griffiths first discovered that his block in the huge Century Wharf development in Cardiff had also received an EWS1 form carrying Woman A’s signature.

Unaware of what an EWS1 form was, Mr Griffiths, who had spent three decades in the police, did some detective work.

He looked up the woman and when he found her LinkedIn page, he was shocked to read: “Any and all EWS1 forms or cladding inspection reports signed off using my name are fraudulent, please report.”