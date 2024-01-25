Here are the six main areas that must be addressed this year – and by the next government – if the nation is to successfully start tackling the housing crisis, writes Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion

They say Christmas comes earlier every year, but the same is true when it comes to political parties making housing pledges when an election is imminent. The mulled wine was still warm when a Boxing Day interview with Michael Gove was published in The Times – in which he promised the Conservative Party would “definitely have a new offer for first-time buyers”, before polling day. The next day, the shadow housing minister told the Financial Times that a Labour government would liberalise the planning system and re-introduce housing targets for local authorities.

As the chief executive of the largest social landlord in the country, I welcome the focus on housing policy – but it’s essential that all political parties approach the issue with a long-term plan in mind, not just the coming election campaign.

As the social housing waiting list continues to rise and the pressure on temporary accommodation reaches record levels, collaboration between national and local government will be imperative if we are to better support current social housing residents and to build more of the social and affordable homes we desperately need. There is no one ‘silver bullet’, but there are a host of policy areas that need attention.