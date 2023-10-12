The Social Housing (Regulation) Act is a crucial step in mending the sector’s reputation

Better regulation and overall increased standards of living for tenants in social housing has been promised since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. With the sector under intense media scrutiny, the new Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 is set to proactively tackle the minority of failing housing associations and increase the rights of tenants.

The act stands to be one of the most important pieces of legislation to come into fruition within the social housing sector – a catalyst for positive change that reinforces the rights of tenants to act against any failing landlords.

It also brings in new quality assurance standards, by stating that all social housing managers must have, or be working towards, a qualification of a Level 4 certificate in housing. All social housing executives must have, or be working towards, a qualification of a Level 5 diploma in housing or have a foundation degree from the Chartered Institute of Housing.

Another main priority that has been added to the regulator’s fundamental objectives is that of safety. With new powers to issue fines, enter properties and instigate investigations into housing standards, the regulator is now more equipped than ever to tackle non-compliant landlords, for example, by delivering increased financial penalties, serve an enforcement notice or appoint a manager if safety standards aren’t met.