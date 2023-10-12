The Social Housing (Regulation) Act is a crucial step in mending the sector’s reputation

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Jon Coane outlines how the new Social Housing (Regulation) Act will change the sector
Better regulation and overall increased standards of living for tenants in social housing has been promised since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. With the sector under intense media scrutiny, the new Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 is set to proactively tackle the minority of failing housing associations and increase the rights of tenants.
The act stands to be one of the most important pieces of legislation to come into fruition within the social housing sector – a catalyst for positive change that reinforces the rights of tenants to act against any failing landlords.
It also brings in new quality assurance standards, by stating that all social housing managers must have, or be working towards, a qualification of a Level 4 certificate in housing. All social housing executives must have, or be working towards, a qualification of a Level 5 diploma in housing or have a foundation degree from the Chartered Institute of Housing.
Another main priority that has been added to the regulator’s fundamental objectives is that of safety. With new powers to issue fines, enter properties and instigate investigations into housing standards, the regulator is now more equipped than ever to tackle non-compliant landlords, for example, by delivering increased financial penalties, serve an enforcement notice or appoint a manager if safety standards aren’t met.
One of the biggest changes to come from the new act is the removal of the ‘serious detriment test’ for a breach by a landlord of the consumer standards. This currently prevents the regulator from intervening in a breach of consumer standards, unless there is reason to believe it has caused or could cause the tenant ‘serious detriment’.
The test has long acted as a barrier to properly monitoring and enforcing better standards of living across the sector. But by increasing non-compliance fine caps from £5,000 to unlimited, the hope is that poorly performing landlords will be motivated to improve the standards of their housing.
The regulator now also has the power to issue a ‘performance improvement plan’ to landlords in serious breach of standards.
“Since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the social housing sector has been under immense pressure to ensure that living conditions for tenants drastically improve. Unfortunately, a small minority of housing associations have failed to do so, leading to years of bad news stories”
The changes will not only massively increase the powers of the regulator, ensuring that the tenants’ best interests are at the heart of every social housing provider’s decision, but they also encourage transparency and accountability.
Some organisations working within the social housing sector have spent a lot of time over the past five years on the development of market sale properties, becoming large commercial organisations that have arguably lost their focus on their original purposes. Instead, they have grown increasingly complicated, with a remit that stretches beyond social housing.
The new changes seem to be the government’s attempt to recalibrate the sector and steer it away from the path of over-commercialisation it was on.
While there is no issue with some registered providers being owned by private equity funds or other organisations whose goal is to make profit in the social housing sector, the regulator will now be expected to hold these companies accountable to the same standards as other not-for-profit registered providers within the sector, ensuring that profit is not being made at the expense of tenant safety and comfort.
The act includes plenty of important changes. For example, the Housing Ombudsman will now have wider powers in relation to complaints from tenants and the regulator can issue more regulatory standards to housing associations to improve the standard of housing such as in relation to the provision of information to its tenants and to the regulator.
Electrical standards can also be imposed on housing associations by the secretary of state while a premises is occupied and there is a new requirement for the regulator to create an advisory panel which must include tenants to receive advice on improving the standard of living from a first-person perspective.
“While immediate changes for registered providers are likely to be minimal, ensuring they are prepared for when the various parts of the new act come into force should be crucial”
Since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the social housing sector has been under immense pressure to ensure that living conditions for tenants drastically improve. Unfortunately, a small minority of housing associations have failed to do so, leading to years of bad news stories about tenants living in awful conditions that have influenced the general public’s perceptions of the sector.
The reality is that housing associations are very often going above and beyond to protect tenants and provide them with exceptional housing. The new act is a continuation of this work and a step towards redeeming the negative reputation that has been built over the past few years, by forcing non-compliant landlords out of the woodwork and fining those who refuse to conform to the new standards.
While immediate changes for registered providers are likely to be minimal, ensuring they are prepared for when the various parts of the new act come into force should be crucial. Registered providers should already be ensuring their staff have the relevant qualifications required, and implementing the necessary training if this is not currently the case.
If a registered provider is concerned about the standard of their properties and fails to make the necessary changes, they should expect to be held accountable and potentially face an increase in complaints from empowered tenants and enforcement actions from the Regulator.
Jon Coane, social housing expert, Shakespeare Martineau
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