The social landlords making movies

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Maria Shahid speaks to two landlords helping young residents make films
What does a social landlord have to do with making films? You might be thinking: absolutely nothing. If so, that is because you have yet to meet the young people involved in two very different social housing-funded projects.
Inside Housing spoke to the social landlords involved, and some of the filmmakers, to find out more.
Our first stop is in Ladbroke Grove, where housing association Octavia has been funding a film project since 2008. The Reed community centre is a short walk from some of west London’s wealthiest neighbourhoods. It is an area of stark contrast. Extreme poverty sits uncomfortably alongside extreme privilege.
It is a vibrant and buzzing purpose-built space, with a day centre for older people and a digital youth club. It is also home to a unique film project.
“It’s not the most diverse of places, and the project was meant to make the area something that teenagers could connect to”
Octavia has a history of filmmaking, explains Tommy Edwards, its digital media project manager. In 2008, the housing foundation used Lottery Heritage funding to help eight local young people make a documentary tracing the historical and social evolution of Ladbroke Grove from the 1958 race riots to the present day.
“The documentary, Grove Roots, really gives context to the history of the area,” says Mr Edwards. Following its premier at the Electric Cinema on Portobello Road, the film went on to win the best film category at the Portobello Film Festival in 2009.
Film and theatre projects followed, including Waking the Dead (exploring aspects of the heritage of the local area) and in 2019-20 ‘The Birth of Cool’, a heritage project looking at the fashion movement connected to the King’s Road. “It’s not the most diverse of places, and the project was meant to make the area something that teenagers could connect to,” says Mr Edwards.
Half of Octavia’s staff are from Black and minority ethnic communities. Its head office and many of its properties are located in North Kensington, where many in the Windrush generation settled. Against this backdrop, the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in 2020, it became a huge topic of conversation among staff and residents.
Highlighting injustice and racism
Octavia had already taken an anti-racist stance prior to BLM. Grove Roots had highlighted the injustice and racism faced by Black people at the time of the race riots, and subsequent documentaries have emphasised the role that the Black community has played in the country.
Two more films, Hidden Herstories: Women of Change, created in 2009-10, focused on four women (Octavia Hill, Amy Ashwood Garvey, Claudia Jones and Jayaben Desai) who had an impact on race relations and social change; and Margins to Mainstream, produced in partnership with Nu Century Arts in Birmingham, explored the history of Black theatre in Britain.
“We are trying to find a career pathway for young people. We are hoping that a project like this will open up those conversations”
Following the murder of Mr Floyd and the BLM movement, Octavia committed to amplifying the voices within its communities, emphasising the lived experience and positive contribution of Black people through films.
Octavia’s next youth-led film project, A Time for Change, consists of two films and also tackles racism and unconscious bias experienced by young people.
Trials and In Your Shoes were both devised, written and produced by young people with guidance from industry professionals. Trials focuses on the racist prejudice a young Black man faces as he tries to start his career, while In Your Shoes examines unconscious bias through a more humorous lens, looking at what happens when two people from different ethnicities swap bodies.
Providing opportunities
The film projects have opened up opportunities for the young people involved, Octavia says. Mentoring from industry professionals made what seemed like an incredibly difficult goal accessible and achievable.
Mr Edwards says: “We are trying to find a career pathway for young people. We are hoping that a project like this will open up those conversations.”
Meanwhile, the East of Scotland Housing Hub, backed by the Scottish government and Falkirk and East Lothian councils, is using film as a medium to inform and connect young people to their community, this time in order to drive down repeat homelessness.
Hyabel Kidane started attending Octavia’s film project while at secondary school and is just one of those to have been inspired to pursue a creative career – she is now taking a degree in English literature and film at a London university. “The film projects and Tommy [Edwards] have been a driving force in getting me in the right direction,” she says.
Marcia Lopes Tavares stumbled across the sessions at the hub in 2021. She wrote and directed one of the short films in the most recent project. She is now taking a degree in drama and film at Anglia Ruskin University, but still returns every Thursday to take part in film projects at The Reed. “I have learned so much about the logistics of a film set by coming here every week,” she says.
Adil Hassan, who is at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, wrote and co-directed one of the short films, In My Shoes: “My favourite bit has definitely been the masterclasses that Tommy has organised. Meeting professionals in the industry who are at the top of their game and gaining that insight is amazing,” he says.
Mr Hassan’s film, Can’t Let Them In, was a semi-autobiographical account of his own experiences of childhood poverty and overcrowded housing.
At the London Child Poverty Summit 2021, he spoke of his hope that the film would improve the situation of not just his own family but for others living in substandard housing across the capital.
Almost a quarter of homeless applications in Scotland are in the 16-25 age group, despite this group making up only around 12% of the population. In two-thirds of cases, a first experience of homelessness is a result of a relationship breakdown – maybe a quarrel with parents or carers, or a falling-out with flatmates. Tenants who are ‘intentionally homeless’ can be difficult to rehouse, as Scotland still uses the intentionality rule – as defined in the Housing (Scotland) Act 1987 – meaning that councils are not obliged to provide settled housing.
“We didn’t want to produce a dry video about this topic. We didn’t want it to be a lecture from council officials. A group of young people from care backgrounds were able to come up with realistic storylines”
Made by young people who have experienced housing issues themselves, the films are aimed at first-time tenants. “Often a flatshare is a young person’s first experience of living away from home,” says Mike Lloyd, service development officer at East Lothian Council. The films pick up on the mistakes they may make that can potentially lead to eviction. “Video is a great medium to make emotional contact with our audience. The films focus on the breakdown between flatsharing peers that can lead to intentional homelessness,” he continues.
“We didn’t want to produce a dry video about this topic. We didn’t want it to be a lecture from council officials. A group of young people from care backgrounds were able to come up with realistic storylines, together with help from a professional film production company, Media Education, which works with people from marginalised communities, helping them to express their voices.”
The filmmakers developed real-life scenarios, following the story of flatmates Carly and Jake, neither of whom have experience of running a home. The short dramas are followed by practical advice about how to resolve some of the situations they get themselves into.
Professional actors brought the scripts to life with the help of a young filmmaker who has served on the selection panel for the Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Shaun Glowa, part of the production team at Media Education, says: “Films are a form of storytelling that allow people to take back control; it can be empowering, making them advocates as well as activists.”
Back in Ladbroke Grove, Mr Edwards has been working with young people on two further films, alongside Friends of the Earth, tackling the climate crisis in stories that are set against an ‘eco-dystopian’ backdrop. Friends of the Earth will use the films on its platforms. “This is the next of our line of projects that are responses to key issues that young people care about, finding charities and organisations to partner with to provide that additional purpose.”
In June, Octavia is launching a new project, Displaced, in partnership with The Childhood Trust, tackling displacement and investigating gentrification.
While Octavia and the East Hub may be pioneers, the films are providing young people with the technical and creative skills they need to have a voice, while opening up opportunities they may not have had otherwise.
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