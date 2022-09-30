The social rent cap could leave the most vulnerable without the support they need

Centrepoint hostels provide an environment that gives them the support they need to escape homelessness. Note: person pictured is a model (picture: Centrepoint)

Centrepoint hostels provide an environment that gives them the support they need to escape homelessness. Note: person pictured is a model (picture: Centrepoint)

“The vulnerable young people in Centrepoint hostels need an environment that recognises their past traumas and gives them the support they need to escape homelessness and achieve their dreams,” says @centrepointuk’s Alicia Walker #UKhousing

The rent cap on social housing is going to put at risk support for young people, such as homeless young people in Centrepoint’s hostels, argues Alicia Walker from @centrepointuk #UKhousing

Under the proposals, a cap on social housing rent increases would be put in place for the coming financial year, with options at 3%, 5% and 7% being considered.

But it’s a different story for those living in supported housing and facing the same economic headwinds. For these vulnerable residents, whose benefits are often paid directly to their landlord, the rent cap will put no money in their pocket and could in fact end up harming the services they rely on.

When the government’s consultation on capping social rents closes this month, much of the focus will be on how it will benefit low and fixed-income tenants struggling to navigate the worst inflation in decades. And that – while it won’t help those in similar situations in the more expensive private rented sector – should be cautiously welcomed.

In the wake of Grenfell, there were some sound developments in fire safety measures just as the Decent Homes Standard and measures in the Social Housing Regulation Bill are nudging quality in the right direction. But these things are not cheap. They require both up-front and sustained investment that will only prove more difficult to find should landlords’ incomes not keep pace with inflation.

A rent cap could also punish the best providers. Organisations like Centrepoint, which will also be struggling with soaring energy costs, have done the right thing and increased pay for their hard-working staff without increasing the service charges for the vulnerable young people we support.

It’s no wonder, then, that many providers will already be looking at where savings can be made. In lots of cases this could mean cutting back on support and being forced to de-prioritise repairs and maintenance, something that may prove difficult after years of belt-tightening and shrinking contract value.

“Perhaps the government is worried about the size of the housing benefit bill. If that’s their motivation, then they are squeezing the wrong lemon”

The cap could have particularly dire consequences in some managed properties, where organisations are leasing the building they deliver services in, because owners could see their margins tighten beyond profitability and decide the provision is simply not viable.

We’ve lost tens of thousands of bed spaces in the supported housing sector over the past decade – and we have the street homelessness to show for it. To lose more would be reckless.

So, why bother?

Perhaps the government is worried about the size of the housing benefit bill. If that’s their motivation, then they are squeezing the wrong lemon.