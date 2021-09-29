The soul is being ripped out of many residential areas. Social landlords’ sales policies need more scrutiny

Manchester’s growing popularity as a destination city has led to a rise in the development of expensive short-term lets in residential areas (picture: Getty)

Manchester’s growing popularity as a destination city has led to a rise in the development of expensive short-term lets in residential areas (picture: Getty)

Alison Inman argues that the rise of ‘party houses’ in places such as Manchester raises questions about how much attention social landlords could and should pay to the impact their sales policies have on local areas #UKhousing

We discussed how in recent years Manchester Providers had been working together to protect their rationalised stock from open market sale via a disposals protocol and how other local authorities across the county could benefit from such collaborative working.

Jo first got in touch after I’d raised some questions about what happens when housing associations sell the family homes they no longer want, but this was just the beginning of the conversation.

One of my highlights from the recent Housing 2021 conference in Manchester was a wander around Moss Side and Rusholme with Jo Moon from Arawak Walton, a small Black and minority ethnic housing association operating in the inner city. We had talked a bit on Twitter and Jo invited me to see some of the work Arawak Walton had been doing, often in conjunction with other providers.

This strategy has allowed homes to move among providers and protect social rent in the process.

Each property is sold with the protection of ‘existing use value’, meaning that if it had been sold on the open market, it could have turned into a private let at £850 pcm or a short-term let of around £1,000 per weekend but now retains its social rent status and goes for the much more palatable approximate of £90 a week to a family desperate for stability.

These pepper-potted properties are of particular interest to Arawak Walton as they help the association to knit its stock together to make a bigger impact on areas being lost to the private rented sector.

As we walked the area and viewed various websites, my eyes were opened to the world of ‘party houses’, renovated by developers keen to capitalise on Manchester’s growing popularity as a destination city.

“Manchester has worked hard to push back against the invasion of inappropriate HMOs, but how many housing associations elsewhere are really aware of what happens to the properties they sell on the open market?”

I saw how the soul can be ripped out of traditional working-class areas, not only by large amounts of student housing but also by Airbnb accommodation and the plethora of other online booking platforms. How the glossy websites can mask some pretty unscrupulous practices.

Now that these issues have come to the fore, Manchester has worked hard to push back against the invasion of inappropriate HMOs, but how many housing associations elsewhere are really aware of what happens to the properties they sell on the open market, not just at the point of sale but also three, five, 10 years later?

Are they in the hands of first-time buyers, being thoughtfully and tastefully improved and giving a young family a first step on the housing ladder?