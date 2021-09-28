The Spending Review is a chance to protect, prepare and promote – if the government seizes it

As the chancellor puts together the Spending Review this autumn, there are some big decisions he needs to consider.

After 18 months of much-needed and much-welcomed emergency budget announcements, this multi-year review is a chance to set out a clear route forwards on how we will build back better.

As the G15 – the group of London’s largest housing associations that are also some of the largest affordable housing providers across the country – we are urging the chancellor to deliver an ambitious programme that protects residents, prepares for the future, and promotes a fair recovery for the country and our residents.

We need protection for leaseholders from building safety costs – not just from those related to the removal of certain cladding in the tallest buildings – alongside giving social housing providers access to government funding for all our homes.