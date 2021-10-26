The Spending Review might not be the only show in town

Tomorrow’s Spending Review may not be bountiful, but the levelling-up agenda promises another opportunity to put housing at the heart at the government policy, writes Kate Henderson #UKhousing

We were pleased to see in the government’s Heat and Building Strategy published last week that there will be further investment of £800m into the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund over the next three years. It’s not the full amount committed in the Conservatives’ manifesto, but it is an important and welcome step in the right direction.

Like many other policy and influencing organisations, the National Housing Federation (NHF) has been setting out its stall ahead of the Spending Review, making the case for targeted investment in decarbonising housing association homes, making buildings safe and boosting much-needed supported housing.

It is also widely accepted that whatever the outcome, this spending round is unlikely to be bountiful.

Anyone interested in politics and policymaking eagerly awaits the government’s first multi-year Spending Review since coming to power in 2019. With so many economic and social challenges for the country to tackle as we continue to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, there is much anticipation about which departments and policy areas will be front and centre of the 2021 settlement.

I’m also realistic – though not entirely without hope – that we might not see an abundance of additional funding across the breadth of competing priorities with which the housing association sector currently grapples.

But the Spending Review may not be the only show in town. This autumn has been a season of big changes to the political and policy landscape the housing association sector operates in – a number of which present clear opportunities for us to grasp.

In September we welcomed a new secretary of state with responsibility for housing and the dawn of a brand new Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Michael Gove is the fifth housing secretary in as many years, but the first in a long time to arrive in the role as someone known for his clout. Crucially, when I met with him it was clear he was taking stock of his department’s responsibilities and is willing to listen to new ideas and approaches to longstanding challenges.

“Housing associations are natural and obvious partners for the policymakers who are developing the emerging levelling-up agenda”

There has been much speculation that he’s been tasked with sorting the department’s trickiest issues – such as cladding and planning – but he is also in charge of bringing shape and substance to levelling up. It is in this space that there is a real and substantial chance to place housing associations at the centre of the government’s flagship policy.

As was so very clear from all the discussions we heard last week at the NHF’s National Housing Summit Special Edition in Westminster, the housing sector and housing associations are natural and obvious partners for the policymakers who are developing the emerging levelling-up agenda.