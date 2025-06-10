The Spending Review will test the government’s commitment to housing

As the chancellor faces the unenviable task of allocating limited resources across Whitehall, we believe housing is essential to the overall success of the interlinked and interdependent UK economy.

There is something seriously wrong when the teachers, nurses, refuse collectors – the people we rely on to keep society functioning – can’t afford to live in the communities they serve. Having more and more families in limbo, unable to put down roots and struggling for long-term security, damages employment and educational prospects.

I am clear that, for our nation to achieve its full potential, we must build more affordable homes. Yet housing starts in London alone from the largest not-for-profit providers have dropped by two-thirds over the past two years.

Recent analysis by the National Housing Federation found that the waiting time for a family-sized socially rented home in some London boroughs is over a century.

For the frontline workers priced out of their own communities and the families on ever-growing waiting lists, this failure to build has a human cost of more financial hardship and uncertainty.

“Housing is essential to the overall success of the interlinked and interdependent UK economy”

For a government with such vast housing ambitions, these statistics bring home the scale of the task we face.