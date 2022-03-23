The Spring Statement means tough times are coming for social housing tenants

Rishi Sunak was always going to have to tackle the cost of living crisis in his Spring Statement and the big questions were how and who would benefit.

Faced with a choice between measures that would benefit the well-off, those on middle incomes and the least well-off, the chancellor plumped firmly for the second group and more or less ignored the third.

He chose to increase the threshold for National Insurance at a cost of around £25bn over the next five years and followed that up with a 1p cut in the standard rate of income tax at a cost of more than £17bn over the three years from just before the next election in 2024.

Of his three new measures billed as “helping families with the cost of living”, the temporary 5p cut in fuel duty (£2.4bn next year) and cut in VAT on energy-efficiency materials (£280m over the next five years) are good news if you can afford a car or improvements to your home, but they’re not much use otherwise.

The £500m increase in the Household Support Fund in 2022-23 will enable local authorities to help the most vulnerable households with the cost of essentials, but it is a drop in the ocean compared to his action (or lack of it) on benefits in general.