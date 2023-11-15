The stigma against rural homelessness shows how much Braverman’s words matter

Our work in rural communities makes us particularly concerned about narratives that fuel shame and stigma, which can stop people from seeking help in the first place. In a survey undertaken by the Universities of Kent and Southampton of people working in housing and homelessness, 23% of respondents listed stigma as one of the top three barriers to getting support in rural areas.

In more prosperous areas, shame and stigma can be particularly acute, which can push people away from public places and intensify the invisibility of rural homelessness.

People experiencing homelessness frequently cite stigma as eroding trust and compounding trauma.

Describing his experience of sleeping rough in a rural community, Fred told the researchers, “You knew people were watching you… People were staring at you, people were watching. That was the worst thing all together. I couldn’t stand that.”

In our work, we see how the judgement people face pushes them further from support, particularly in closer-knit communities where homelessness is far from the norm. In these rural areas, the situation is compounded by a lack of support services and public transport, making it even harder for those experiencing homelessness to access the help they need.

In the Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition, our members are working hard to tackle the stigma collaboratively and transform the limited support available in our communities to provide long-term solutions to homelessness. But we need political leaders to remain committed to tackling the structural drivers of housing unaffordability and fragmented services in the countryside. “Far from the stereotypical depiction we are used to of rural communities as picturesque and untroubled by social problems, rural rough-sleeping actually rose by 24% last year”

Moving the conversation onto guilt and blame for individuals will only reduce trust, divide communities and push the goal of an end to homelessness further out of reach.

The real solution to homelessness lies in addressing the affordability and supply crisis in housing, not simply taking people’s last recourse away if they’re sleeping in a tent. The lack of social housing, the gap between housing benefits and the actual cost of rent, and the stretched resources of local authorities are the true culprits behind the rise in homelessness.

Political leaders must take responsibility for these systemic failures and act to ensure that housing is accessible for all. Bringing people with experience of homelessness into policy design can ensure conversations start from a position of understanding, not stigma.

Crucially, where rough-sleeping and homelessness has been reduced or ended, it has happened through concerted political leadership from the centre, with strong cross-government support.

It is only through these efforts towards compassion and evidence-based policy that we can hope to make a difference in the lives of those who find themselves without a home. Let us choose the path of support over sanction, and in doing so, uphold the dignity and rights of every individual in our society.