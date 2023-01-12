The story explained: new lending rules for homes with cladding

So what’s new?

As of 9 January, six large high street banks (NatWest, Nationwide, HSBC, Santander, Barclays and Lloyds) have updated their lending rules to allow them to offer mortgages on buildings with known fire safety risks, including dangerous cladding.

This is because new valuation guidance published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has come into force which makes valuing some of these flats possible.

Does this apply to all flats with safety issues?

No. The government said banks will be able to provide mortgages on flats with an identified remediation plan or where leaseholders are covered by legal protections.

Buildings that are excluded from such protections (such as those smaller than 11 metres) do not benefit.

Are all the banks approaching this in the same way?

No. Some of the banks have told Inside Housing that they will only consider new finance where a clear, funded remediation plan is in place.

While this is better than the current situation (where flats cannot be sold until work completes), it still leaves tens of thousands in the cold as they wait for government funding to be confirmed or a responsible party to agree to fund the work.

It appears that some banks will not necessarily need this to be in place if leaseholders are protected, but this needs to be tested in the real world.