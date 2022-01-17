The story explained: the Social Housing Regulation Bill

What is this planned legislation all about?

The government has long-standing plans to increase what is known as consumer regulation in the social housing sector. This means the powers of the regulator to oversee the services provided to residents and intervene if they are not good enough.

The existing Regulator of Social Housing has been working up plans to implement this for some time, but bringing it into force requires legislation. That is what the Social Housing Regulation Bill is for.

And what do we know about the planned consumer regulation regime?

Quite a lot, actually. When active, the regulator is likely to carry out routine inspections of social landlords with more than 1,000 homes, and then develop new consumer standards and tenant satisfaction measures to track their performance.

The legislation will also do away with the existing ‘serious detriment test’, which currently sets a high legal bar on its power to intervene in any alleged service failures. In November, the regulator published a policy paper explaining its planned approach, which set out 10 outcomes it hoped to achieve from the new regime. It is currently consulting on its approach, pending the legislation coming into force.