The story explained: what is exempt accommodation?

Yes, Birmingham has become the epicentre for exempt accommodation in recent years. This was outlined by Inside Housing in June when we revealed that the number of exempt accommodation claimants in the city had grown from 3,679 in 2014 to more than 22,000 in 2021.

There are a number of reasons why Birmingham has become such a hotbed for this type of accommodation.

First, there is an acute shortage of social housing in Birmingham. This was illustrated in a story Inside Housing published in October, which revealed that Birmingham Council had 500 applications for its housing waiting list every week, with 225 then joining the list every week.

As a result of this, people who are seen as hard to house, for example prison leavers and refugees, are being referred to other types of housing – and exempt accommodation often fills that gap.

However, there have also been a number of reports that people at risk of homelessness, or those who are hard to house, have been sent to Birmingham because of the prevalence of exempt accommodation.

This is because Birmingham is an attractive place for exempt accommodation for other reasons, too. As a by-product of its old industrial legacy, the city is full of large Victorian homes that can easily be converted into HMOs – meaning more claimants for each property.

Figures within the sector have also told Inside Housing that another reason for the particular spike in Birmingham was because the council’s housing benefit team took a less stringent approach to claims, as well as the level of support being provided, in recent years, which has made it easier for new players to enter the market.

Who are the big exempt players in Birmingham?

As of February, 73% of all exempt accommodation claimants (16,267) lived in homes managed or leased by seven housing associations.

The biggest is Reliance Social Housing, which as of March owned 1,591 properties, housing 5,642 claimants. The second biggest is Concept Housing Association, which houses 3,773 claimants in its 1,200 properties. The third biggest is Ash-Shahada Housing Association (ASHA), which owns 642 properties with 2,539 exempt accommodation units.

ASHA, alongside 3CHA and Green Park (now de-registered), is one of a handful of the Birmingham associations that expanded into providing housing in the city from other areas of England.

All seven of the biggest providers have now been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing. Two of those listed have now decided to stop providing exempt accommodation.

Prospect stated in January that it would be closing down because it would be “unable to provide the standard of accommodation and support we and the regulator expect, while being financially viable and compliant in the long term”.

New Roots said in June that it would stop providing this type of accommodation in the future, stating that the lease-based model was “intrinsically unsafe”.

In some cases, the displaced residents from Prospect and New Roots have been moved on to be housed by other exempt providers.

Green Park, which housed 897 claimants, was stripped of its exempt accommodation status by Birmingham Council last year after it was deemed to be operating as a ‘for-profit’ provider. Housing benefit rules deem that registered providers offering exempt accommodation cannot be ‘for-profit’ organisations. Green Park subsequently lost its registered provider status after it was found not be owning or managing any social housing.