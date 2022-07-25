The tenants’ climate jury: what happened next?

A year on from a ground-breaking report from a group of tenants about how social landlords should set about tackling climate change in existing homes, are they happy with the response? #UKhousing

Less than a year later, and with temperatures in the UK smashing previous highs, it feels like an appropriate time to reflect on their words and take stock. What, if anything, has happened since the jury published numerous recommendations about how the housing sector should tackle climate change? Are the jurors themselves happy with the progress and do they think they have made a difference? A few weeks ago, Inside Housing met with members of the jury to find out.

Their report said that the process had “made us all understand the urgency of the situation. It’s been an education and it’s been eye-opening. Climate change needs to be taken seriously.”

The 30 tenants – the Social Housing Tenants’ Climate Jury – had been studying the issue over the course of three months as part of a project that was the first of its kind in the social housing sector.

What has changed?

For the uninitiated, the jury was commissioned by the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) and delivered in partnership with five housing associations – First Choice Homes Oldham, Karbon Homes, Salix Homes, Thirteen Group and Yorkshire Housing. It was based on the citizens’ assembly model – in which a collection of individuals selected to be representative of the wider population meet to discuss an issue and make recommendations based on deliberation.

Over a period of three months, the jury members interviewed experts including civil servants, academics, directors of housing and energy campaigners. They then set out a series of 10 recommendations (see opposite page) about how the housing sector should go about addressing climate change in existing properties.

The recommendations include how best to manage costs and disruption for tenants, how to speed up work, and a demand for housing associations and councils to collaborate more closely to make change happen faster.

So, let’s start with that first question: has anything changed as a result of the jury’s work?

Dawn Keogh, a tenant of Thirteen Group from Thornaby, says that her landlord has taken the findings to heart. The group has put all of the recommendations in a spreadsheet and is working through each one in turn, she says. Activity to date includes a pilot retrofit scheme in Hartlepool, she tells us.

“Our timeline is slipping away… So I think we have to be really dynamic about how we get the word out and how we engage more tenants”

It is the communication with tenants that Ms Keogh thinks is absolutely crucial to get right.

“One of my big things when I was on the jury was education,” she states (perhaps unsurprisingly, as she was working on her dissertation while sitting on the jury). “Tenants need to know what is going to happen to them. They need to know why they need to make the changes. If you’ve got someone who has been living in their home for 30, 40, 50 years, and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘you need this installation, you need new windows, you need an air source heat pump’, a lot of people are going to say, ‘oh my God, what’s happening?’ So, I said that you need to educate them.”

Off the back of the recommendation about communication, Thirteen Group set up a programme of carbon literacy training, which is being rolled out by the housing association’s sustainability team, Ms Keogh says. “They started it off with the staff first and then the tenants,” she says. The training includes information about why there is a need for action (for example, facts about climate change), information about retrofit programmes, and tips that tenants and staff can use to save energy in their day-to-day lives.

Ms Keogh also feels that the current cost of living crisis demonstrates why landlords should be taking the issue more seriously.