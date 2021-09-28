The Thinkhouse Review: ‘Everyone In’ – a watershed moment, but will the outcomes be squandered?

There have been a plethora of reports produced in recent months focusing on the pandemic and its impact on social and housing policy, particularly in areas such as street homelessness. Despite the volume of commentary on the subject matter, this report still stands out – it is brilliantly written and set out and supported by great insight and analysis, it powerfully gets to the heart of the issue and it also sets out some clear, cogent recommendations for what needs to happen next.

For me, the absolute standout report from last month is the latest briefing from Shelter, Everyone In: Where are they Now?

In housing, we are often faced with what seem like completely intractable issues that all too easily get put in the ‘too difficult to fix’ box. However, as the first line of the Shelter report so powerfully states, the ‘Everyone In’ initiative showed just what can be achieved with the right political will and funding. It describes what happened during the first lockdown as a ‘watershed moment’, but it also rightly cautions on the risk of squandering the opportunity to end rough sleeping for good. How to avoid that is the focus of this report.

The headline government figures from the pandemic indicate 37,000 people were helped under ‘Everyone In’, with 26,000 of them supported into longer-term accommodation. However, this report uses data analysis of Freedom of Information Act requests to suggest that in reality, only one in four of those helped have actually managed to move into settled accommodation – just 8,600 people.

The report sets out a clear five-step roadmap to end rough sleeping – protect, prevent, build, involve and support. These are each backed with a number of practical recommendations, 12 in total, which like the rest of the report are clear, well argued and unambiguous.

They begin with an important reminder that the pandemic is not over and of the importance of putting in place measures ahead of this winter and another wave of the virus. They include a call for clearer guidance for and funding of local authorities, a plea to lift the freeze on Local Housing Allowance and abolish the household benefit cap, a call for investment in new social housing and continued funding of the Housing First pilots. These deliver permanent affordable homes rather than two-year transitional tenancies, which leave people with a sense of continued insecurity. The ‘involve’ element of the roadmap particularly resonated as it argues the importance of the involvement of people with a lived experience of homelessness in shaping approaches – a point which goes beyond homelessness into improving all areas of housing policy and practise.

Finally, perhaps the most impactful section of all in the report is the appendix, which includes individual case studies reported by Shelter’s advisors during the first lockdown describing the myriad challenges experienced by some of the most vulnerable people facing homelessness during the pandemic.