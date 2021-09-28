The Thinkhouse Review: ‘Everyone In’ – a watershed moment, but will the outcomes be squandered?

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There is a danger that some housing issues get filed under ‘too difficult to fix’. The Everyone In initiative challenged defeatist thinking on homelessness and a recent stand-out report from Shelter has a clear five-step roadmap to end rough sleeping, writes Steve Moseley, in this month’s Thinkhouse Review round-up of the month’s best housing research
For me, the absolute standout report from last month is the latest briefing from Shelter, Everyone In: Where are they Now?
There have been a plethora of reports produced in recent months focusing on the pandemic and its impact on social and housing policy, particularly in areas such as street homelessness. Despite the volume of commentary on the subject matter, this report still stands out – it is brilliantly written and set out and supported by great insight and analysis, it powerfully gets to the heart of the issue and it also sets out some clear, cogent recommendations for what needs to happen next.
In housing, we are often faced with what seem like completely intractable issues that all too easily get put in the ‘too difficult to fix’ box. However, as the first line of the Shelter report so powerfully states, the ‘Everyone In’ initiative showed just what can be achieved with the right political will and funding. It describes what happened during the first lockdown as a ‘watershed moment’, but it also rightly cautions on the risk of squandering the opportunity to end rough sleeping for good. How to avoid that is the focus of this report.
The headline government figures from the pandemic indicate 37,000 people were helped under ‘Everyone In’, with 26,000 of them supported into longer-term accommodation. However, this report uses data analysis of Freedom of Information Act requests to suggest that in reality, only one in four of those helped have actually managed to move into settled accommodation – just 8,600 people.
The report sets out a clear five-step roadmap to end rough sleeping – protect, prevent, build, involve and support. These are each backed with a number of practical recommendations, 12 in total, which like the rest of the report are clear, well argued and unambiguous.
They begin with an important reminder that the pandemic is not over and of the importance of putting in place measures ahead of this winter and another wave of the virus. They include a call for clearer guidance for and funding of local authorities, a plea to lift the freeze on Local Housing Allowance and abolish the household benefit cap, a call for investment in new social housing and continued funding of the Housing First pilots. These deliver permanent affordable homes rather than two-year transitional tenancies, which leave people with a sense of continued insecurity. The ‘involve’ element of the roadmap particularly resonated as it argues the importance of the involvement of people with a lived experience of homelessness in shaping approaches – a point which goes beyond homelessness into improving all areas of housing policy and practise.
Finally, perhaps the most impactful section of all in the report is the appendix, which includes individual case studies reported by Shelter’s advisors during the first lockdown describing the myriad challenges experienced by some of the most vulnerable people facing homelessness during the pandemic.
The theme of homelessness also features heavily in another of this month’s reports, Overview of Housing Exclusion in Europe 2021. This is a dense report not to be read in one sitting! Nevertheless, it has some fascinating comparative information from across the European Union focusing particularly on homelessness and housing exclusion of young people. The familiarity of issues faced by our European partners is striking, both as a result of COVID-19, but also dating back to the impact on young people following the 2008 financial crisis. It’s an important reminder that whatever is happening politically regarding our relationship with Europe, in housing and social policy there is so much still to be gained from collaboration.
The final report which piqued my interest was Deploying Modular Housing in the UK: Exploring the Benefits and Risks for the Housebuilding Industry.
Again, the topic isn’t a new one but I found the way this report, produced by the Cambridge Centre for Housing Planning & Research, set out the opportunities and challenges was interesting and engaging. The solutions proposed included government grants, tax breaks and policy incentives; promoting the education and training required to develop a skilled workforce, and the importance of data capture to create a strong evidence base. And finally, sharing a theme with the Shelter report, it’s encouraging again to see a call for house builders and developers to do more to engage with residents as part of the design process and post-occupancy review. It’s a welcome prompt to involve those who ultimately matter the most when it comes to housing.
Steve Moseley, group director of governance, strategy and communications, L&Q; and member of the Thinkhouse editorial panel
In our Thinkhouse series, experts from the Thinkhouse editorial panel choose their favourite pieces of housing research from the past month.
Recently, we have featured:
A perfect storm of spiralling rents and out-of-control bills
A new government and a cost of living crisis – is homeownership still a priority?
The serious issues that the housing sector should not overlook
Homelessness, Right to Buy, zero-carbon planning and housing with care
Where Scotland leads, others should follow
Shipping containers, community-led housing and healthy homes
Why we must learn from international housing and homelessness policy
Housing rights, housing wrongs: what is our track record on policy outcomes?
Well-being and the future of the private rented sector – two key themes of post-pandemic research
The autumn white paper must enforce real change for private rented sector tenants
What it will take to truly transform the property tax system in England
Are we ready? Safe and suitable homes for our ageing population
The research that should see the Church of England become the exemplar housing market actor
What research tells us about the impact of the pandemic on residents based on tenure
Prevention, housing and the right support – turning the tide on rough sleeping
The top five housing reports of the past year
How good placemaking can play a role in addressing the UK's ‘productivity puzzle’
COVID-19 and the ‘seamy underbelly’ of UK housing
Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.
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