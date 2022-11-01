The latest and most thought-provoking housing research pulled together by the @Thinkhouse_Info team. The Thinkhouse Review: a perfect storm of spiralling rents and out of control bills #UKhousing

I love reading Shelter’s reports because they are always brilliantly written and researched, backed by great insight and analysis but presented in a format that is accessible and easy to read and sets out some clear policy recommendations.

The standout report for me is Shelter’s Cover the cost: preventing homelessness for renters in the cost-of-living crisis .

However, despite the common areas of focus, the range of reports produced in September manage to look at these issues from a variety of different perspectives and policy lenses, contributing hugely to the overall quality of debate – exactly as good research should do.

With an intensifying energy crisis, a fiscal event that will linger long in the memory for many reasons and a patchy economic outlook, the eight reports published in September focus on some familiar current themes, with the cost of living crisis in particular featuring heavily.

This report looks at the significant impact the cost of living crisis is having on households living in private rented homes who, in the words of Shelter, “face a perfect storm of spiralling rents and out of control bills which threatens to push many towards the brink of homelessness”.

The statistics that back up this analysis are stark: a third of private renters are spending half or more of their monthly income on rent and over half are in receipt of housing benefit but still left with an average shortfall of £151 per month.

In addition to the economic backdrop, Shelter highlights the freeze on Local Housing Allowance (LHA) levels until at least March 2023 as a major contributory cause to this situation, meaning it now covers the cheapest third of rents in just 3% of England. This is compounded by the benefit cap, which now impacts 120,000 households.

So, what is to be done? Well, Shelter sets out five clear recommendations, including restoring LHA rates to the 30th percentile, abolishing the household benefit cap, and reiterating a long-standing Shelter ask for investment in a new generation of social housing.

Adopting a similar theme, but approaching it from a different perspective is my second highlighted report: Energy, Economy, Environment: protecting social housing residents from compounding crises published by Peabody.

This in-house research was undertaken in April 2022 and consisted of a roundtable and survey of residents. While the sample survey isn’t large, it provides some well-presented data on the impact on residents from energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

The headline figures bluntly summarise the critical nature of the issue: over 80% of residents surveyed have already restricted their use of heating, 42% are spending less on food and 41% have had to restrict expenditure on both, thus they neither have heating and are not eating adequately.