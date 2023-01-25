The Thinkhouse Review: as the sector enters 2023, a lot is resting on the shoulders of its leaders

Richard Hyde takes a look at two reports that explain the challenges faced by the #UKhousing sector

The first is a tightly focused analysis of the issues related to insulating our housing stock to eliminate building emissions by 2050. The task that this brings to the sector is on top of many other external pressures such as the cost of living crisis, building safety, the rent cap and post-pandemic strains. My second report sets out why there is a fundamental need, even when faced with these headwinds, for the social housing sector to improve the quality of its homes.

December is usually a quiet month for Thinkhouse.org.uk in terms of new housing research. Nevertheless, the quality of the reports we curated on our site was high and two stood out for me. They succinctly explain, from different viewpoints, the challenges faced by the housing sector.

Hitting a brick wall by The Economy 2030 Inquiry is a collaboration between the Resolution Foundation and the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, funded by the Nuffield Foundation.

Emissions from buildings must be halved by 2035, and near eliminated by 2050, if our net zero targets are to be attained (according to the Climate Change Committee). Furthermore, the energy crisis has hastened the need to act.

Families living in poorly insulated properties consume an extra 58% more gas a year than they would in a home that meets the government’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) target of a C rating. Badly insulated homes mean higher emissions, greater reliance on imported fuels, bigger bills and – especially worrying – cold homes.

Those cold homes are in the poorest neighbourhoods, which contain 40% of the homes with inefficient walls.

“Badly insulated homes mean higher emissions, greater reliance on imported fuels, bigger bills and – especially worrying – cold homes”

Many residents in the social housing sector live in better-insulated homes than those in the private rented sector, having benefited from Decent Homes Standard investment in the fabric of their buildings over the past couple of decades.

However, there are still 1.4 million socially rented properties that have an EPC rating of D or below. The report estimates that upgrading all these homes to a C rating would cost between £7.5bn and £12.5bn.

The report demonstrates that it takes many years to recoup insulation costs through lower energy bills (insulating walls often requires significant upfront investment) but concludes that if policymakers get tough and offer incentives, change can happen. It warns that this does not come cheap and if not targeted sensibly (perhaps in a similar way to social care) could cost a staggering £60bn, across all housing tenures.