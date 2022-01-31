The Thinkhouse Review: can reforming the planning system really help combat housing injustice?

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Could changes to planning policy boost housing supply and improve access to economic opportunity? Richard Hyde looks through the research
December can sometimes be a quiet month for Thinkhouse.org.uk, with few reports that examine how we build more affordable homes. But not this time. I had a variety of fascinating and insightful pieces to read over my Christmas break.
I have chosen to review four reports, three of which look at how our planning system can be reformed and how these proposals can impact the housing crisis, which is so starkly set out in the Centre for Social Justice’s (CSJ) report titled Exposing the Hidden Housing Crisis.
The CSJ report’s foreword is by Theresa May and it eloquently exposes the scale of the problem. “The dysfunction in our housing system is deep-rooted, having developed over multiple decades and under governments of all stripes,” it reads. “Addressing it fully remains one of the fundamental public policy challenges of our time.”
This report is the first of two linked reports (the second will publish a raft of policy proposals) and sets out the injustice of the 820,000 households living in cramped and overcrowded conditions and the millions of renters who see the gains of work undermined by exorbitant housing costs.
It offers some stark headlines. On any given night, more than 90,000 families and more than 120,000 children are in temporary accommodation.
Nearly 70% of private renters in the lower two income quintiles spend 30% or more of their disposable income on rent. This equates to 1.2 million households. And 60% of private renters have less than £100 in savings, making even low-cost homeownership affordable housing products (such as shared ownership or First Homes) unattainable.
Taxpayers are now picking up the bill for decades of too few truly affordable homes being built. Next year, housing benefit expenditure is forecast to exceed £30bn – and then to double again in the 30 years thereafter as more (and older) households see the more expensive private rented sector as their only option.
The report concludes by saying that reversing the decline in truly affordable housebuilding is desperately needed.
While we wait for the CSJ’s recommendations, three reports on planning shine a light on reforms that may help.
In a report titled How the infrastructure levy can be designed to boost social and affordable housing supply, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) argues that the proposal for an infrastructure levy to replace Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy agreements can be used to better capture uplifts in the value of land to create significant funding to deliver social and affordable housing.
The infrastructure levy would be charged on a fixed proportion of development value above a threshold. This would target uplifts in land value that result from achieving planning permission.
“Next year, housing benefit expenditure is forecast to exceed £30bn – and then to double again in the 30 years thereafter as more (and older) households see the more expensive private rented sector as their only option”
However, JRF highlights that without careful policy design, it could make a large development unviable. The organisation believes this can be avoided if a zonal approach is taken to setting the levy to both control and capture land values. Local authorities could vary the rate they charge within their boundaries, setting higher rates where potential uplifts in land value are greater (such as greenfield sites).
Affordable housing commitments should be fixed in local plans so that it is a fundamental part of land value. Compulsory purchase orders should be reformed to stop developers holding back sites in the hope of persuading local authorities to revise down their infrastructure levy rates.
The report also recommends the setting of regional benchmarks that local authorities must reference in their calculations – which links nicely to the next report.
The County Councils Network (CCN) report, The Future of Strategic Planning in England, looks at how spatial planning decisions should best operate across all tiers of government.
While naturally biased toward the county level, it succeeds in demonstrating that without a framework that allows key national policy and investment decisions to be taken at a higher spatial level, we will fail to deliver the housing the nation needs.
The CCN’s solution is a strategic planning body that delivers a strategic growth plan alongside a representative advisory/challenge body that will ensure accountability. The organisation believes this will provide a stronger and more effective basis for planning decision-making.
Finally, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) examines the location of approved planning applications for major residential development in terms of the accessibility of these new developments to a variety of different amenities.
It demonstrates that those who live in the least accessible new developments are impacted in multiple ways. They will have reduced access to healthcare and educational provision and fewer options to choose their mode of travel.
“These three planning-focused reports catch the very essence of why Thinkhouse was formed”
The resulting lower access to economic opportunity creates significant housing injustice. This research highlights the stark differences across England.
For example, in the 10% most accessible planned developments, access to jobs and educational facilities will be within a 30-minute walk. In the 10% least accessible planned developments, access to the same facilities will be over 90 minutes walking time away.
The location of planning permissions approved between 2015 and 2019 shows that access to amenities from these locations is twice as fast by car compared to public transport, and nearly three times quicker than by walking.
Average public transport travel times to hospitals or large employment centres were also comparable or slower than walking, which may not be a realistic option for all residents of these new developments.
I believe the answer to the question I pose in the headline is ‘yes’.
These three planning-focused reports catch the very essence of why Thinkhouse was formed. They give policymakers an easy reach to data and analysis and offer some solutions that will help address the consequences of the housing crisis that the JRF report so clearly sets out.
Richard Hyde, founder and chair, Thinkhouse
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