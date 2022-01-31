The Thinkhouse Review: can reforming the planning system really help combat housing injustice?

December can sometimes be a quiet month for Thinkhouse.org.uk, with few reports that examine how we build more affordable homes. But not this time. I had a variety of fascinating and insightful pieces to read over my Christmas break.

I have chosen to review four reports, three of which look at how our planning system can be reformed and how these proposals can impact the housing crisis, which is so starkly set out in the Centre for Social Justice’s (CSJ) report titled Exposing the Hidden Housing Crisis.

The CSJ report’s foreword is by Theresa May and it eloquently exposes the scale of the problem. “The dysfunction in our housing system is deep-rooted, having developed over multiple decades and under governments of all stripes,” it reads. “Addressing it fully remains one of the fundamental public policy challenges of our time.”

This report is the first of two linked reports (the second will publish a raft of policy proposals) and sets out the injustice of the 820,000 households living in cramped and overcrowded conditions and the millions of renters who see the gains of work undermined by exorbitant housing costs.

It offers some stark headlines. On any given night, more than 90,000 families and more than 120,000 children are in temporary accommodation.

Nearly 70% of private renters in the lower two income quintiles spend 30% or more of their disposable income on rent. This equates to 1.2 million households. And 60% of private renters have less than £100 in savings, making even low-cost homeownership affordable housing products (such as shared ownership or First Homes) unattainable.