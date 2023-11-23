The Thinkhouse Review: diagnosing our housing ills

A colleague and I were recently discussing the different bases for arguing for housing policy reform based on how we diagnose the current situation. One view is to look at the evidence through a moral lens. A different way points to the evidence about societal benefits from allowing, for instance, housing investment and better housing outcomes to reduce other non-housing costs such as those relating to poor health.

I don’t think that these approaches are in conflict, but I see there may be times to be outraged and demand action or promote a campaign, but also other occasions when it makes sense to draw up a robust technical appraisal of the net benefits and savings that can flow from more resources for housing

This month’s Thinkhouse must-reads offer robust evidence that supports both positions. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has published a paper written by Tom Waters and Thomas Wernham titled Housing Quality and Affordability for Lower-Income Households, which is a part of its wider study: Living Standards, Poverty and Inequality in the UK 2023.

At the same time, the Building Research Establishment (BRE) has written a further, and extended, update of its quantification of the wider costs of poor-quality housing: The Costs of Ignoring Poor Housing, by Helen Garrett, Molly Mackay, Susie Margoles and Simon Nicol.