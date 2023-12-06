The Thinkhouse Review: hidden consequences of the housing crisis

How #UKhousing compares with the rest of Europe on affordability, in the latest @ThinkhouseInfo review of the most important housing research by @CescaAlbanese

This month’s Thinkhouse review highlights reports drawing attention to the problems faced by people at the most acute end of the housing market, shows how unaffordable the UK housing market is compared with the rest of Europe, and outlines solutions that could boost existing and new housing supply over the short and longer term.

The severity of the housing crisis gripping the UK has far-reaching impacts. We know some of us are more at risk of experiencing poor-quality, insecure and unaffordable housing, and some people have no home of their own at all.

A report by Independent Age focuses on the challenges older renters face. Hidden renters: The unseen faces of the rising older rental wave is a helpful overview of the key problems many older people encounter in navigating the private rented sector – and, at the sharp end, being pushed into homelessness.

The cumulative impact of decades of a lack of affordable housing coupled with the more recent cost of living crisis means we now have a population where, at all life stages, people either can’t afford homeownership or get access to social housing. The private rented sector is therefore the only option, and this is increasingly affecting older people.

A striking finding in the report is the prevalence of long-term poverty among older renters (25%) compared with the population (6%), and it points to housing costs as a key driver of this.

The research also looks at why rising rents and affordability are of particular concern for older people, who cannot increase their incomes, and have little or no savings within the constraints of state pensions. As for many people in receipt of housing benefit, it does not cover rent, and there is a disproportionate level of rent arrears among older renters.

Another group often hidden in the housing crisis is victims of modern slavery. The Human Trafficking Foundation has published The Key Issue: Housing for Survivors of Modern Slavery. Escaping exploitation forces many victims of modern slavery into homelessness. Having access to safe and appropriate accommodation enables improved recovery and stops people returning to the perpetrator.

But as the report sets out, a lack of adequate long-term housing options can prevent full recovery and leaves many people feeling unsafe and isolated.

The report looks at the whole housing approach, a framework for addressing housing and safety needs for survivors of domestic abuse, and how the benefits of this (acknowledging the limitations of the model) could be applied to housing provision in support of victims of modern slavery.