The Thinkhouse Review: homelessness, Right to Buy, zero-carbon planning and housing with care

This month’s Thinkhouse Review of the most interesting housing research looks at the practical impact of the Homelessness Reduction Act. Anna Clarke examines the findings @ThinkhouseInfo #UKhousing

Meanwhile, Safer Renting’s report on protection from eviction in England and Wales is not so much a research paper but a think-piece setting out the reasons why we should collect data on harassment of tenants and illegal evictions. Safer Renting makes the case that publishing annual figures would help underpin the need for action to address the issue – much like it does with homelessness figures.

It is a must-read for councils helping people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, as it has advice on how to get it right.

Three of the reports this month looked at homelessness. Charity Crisis’ analysis of the Homelessness Reduction Act reports on a study that set out to analyse the impact of the 2018 act, but ended up providing analysis of how homeless people were treated pre-act, post-act (2019) and while the Everyone In scheme was in effect during the pandemic.

It is a comprehensive review of currently available data, although fails to address the issue of potential double-counting between sources, and acknowledges that there would be unavoidable under-counting of evictions and harassment that are not reported.

Amnesty International’s An Obstacle Course reviews homelessness assistance and makes the case for there being a human right to housing. It documents the huge difficulties that homeless people have in accessing housing, although the policy asks do not really get to grips with how to tackle the housing shortage, without which it is hard to see how a right to housing could be translated into practice.

Moving on from homelessness, The Right to Own by Alex Morton, head of policy at the Centre for Policy Studies, revisits ideas set out a decade ago which made the case for extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants. Mr Morton makes some well-argued critiques of the left-wing inclination to blame the Right to Buy for all the ills of UK housing – he points out that the UK homeownership rates are lower than most of Europe and that the shortage of social housing has grown with rising house prices – reflecting growing numbers unable to afford homeownership, rather than falling supply of social housing.

“[The report] documents the huge difficulties that homeless people have in accessing housing, although the policy asks do not really get to grips with how to tackle the housing shortage”

Mr Morton goes on to propose a new model of selling off social housing: the ‘Right to Own’, which involves government-backed mortgages for tenants to purchase 60% of a property, with the remaining 40% gifted to them at the end of the term.

The ‘interest’ on this loan is back-loaded via an annual increase in the buyer’s payments in line with the rent increases for social housing. The model is complex, especially once you get into the details of how to treat people who want to move on, the interaction with benefits, a joint liability for repairs, or how to make it work in high-value areas.

His argument is that this will be a more attractive offer than the Right to Buy, but – despite potentially lower payments in the early days – the complexity makes it hard to see the appeal to tenants or the government.